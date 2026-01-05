Dax Shepard confronts Cher over her belief wife Kristen Bell ‘could do better’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cher has made it clear that she disapproves of Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell’s marriage after an awkward moment on his podcast.

The legendary singer, 79, appeared as the guest on Monday’s episode of Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, where she sat next to Bell, her friend and former co-star. Shortly after a pointed comment during the conversation where Cher described Shepard as “lucky” and said Bell was “definitely the better half” of the 12-year marriage, Shepard confronted the singer about the issue.

“Who would you like to see Kristen with?” Shepard, 51, asked Cher. “If you get to pick from every available bachelor. They don’t even have to be available; there can be some taken ones if you want.”

As Bell, 45, laughed and appeared shocked at the question, Shepard continued: “Who would be your dream partner for her? Because I know you think she could do better, and I don't disagree.”

“I don’t know!” Cher exclaimed, looking at Bell with an exasperated expression. The Nobody Wants This star assured her, “He’s being self-deprecating right now.”

open image in gallery Dax Shepard spoke about his marriage to Kristen Bell during Cher's recent appearance on his podcast ( Getty )

open image in gallery Kristen Bell and Cher starred alongside Christina Aguilera in 2010 movie 'Burlesque' ( Getty Images )

Shepard then doubled down, telling his wife, “I just want to know who she thinks your dream catch would be. There’s some people I have that I think are good.”

Cher replied that she had not thought of anyone else for Bell and put an end to the question by saying: “The truth is, I trust her. So you must have something that I don't see.”

Bell and Cher became friends while filming the 2010 hit musical movie Burlesque, which also starred Christina Aguilera and Stanley Tucci. Bell and Shepard were already engaged at the time, and went on to tie the knot in 2013. The couple shares daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 11.

Shepard continued to defend himself to Cher, saying, “I'll tell you the thing that you should like about me. I'm not threatened by her shining. Love it. The shinier she gets, the better.”

Cher responded that her longtime boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, feels similarly about her fame. The two then ended the conversation on a civil note, with Shepard saying: “I adore you, and I understand nobody's good enough for [Kristen].”

The Grammy winner told Shepard, “You seem like a good dad,” to which Bell noted that he is “the best dad there ever was.” Shepard then joked that he had only pretended to be a loving parent in front of Cher to impress her, which was met with an eye roll from the superstar.