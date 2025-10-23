Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristen Bell has teased whether her husband, Dax Shepard, would ever consider appearing on her hit Netflix show, Nobody Wants This.

The hit comedy, now streaming its second season, stars Bell and Adam Brody as a sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi, respectively, who must navigate their wildly different lives after falling in love.

Ahead of the season two premiere, Bell and Brody were joined by co-stars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn, as well as members of the show’s creative team, for a special Wednesday night screening and talkback at The 92nd Street Y, New York.

The Independent was in attendance when, during the Q&A hosted by Happy Sad Confused podcaster Josh Horowitz, the cast was asked about their significant others’ involvement with the series. Besides Brody’s wife, Leighton Meester, who joined the new season as Bell’s on-screen nemesis, it was revealed that creator Erin Foster’s husband, Simon Tikhman, had a hand in creating the show’s season two soundtrack.

Bell, 42, was then asked if Shepard, 50, might make a future appearance. “He does not like acting. Maybe [in] the long game. But he’s like ‘nah I’m over it. I like podcasting,’” she answered honestly, clarifying, however, that “if I asked him to do it he would do it.”

open image in gallery Kristen Bell faced recent backlash over her anniversary post for her husband of 12 years, Dax Shepard ( Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali )

open image in gallery Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in ‘Nobody Wants This’ season two ( Netflix )

Shepard is best known for his role as Crosby Braverman on NBC’s six-season drama Parenthood. However, in recent years, he’s stepped away from acting to focus on his Armchair Expert podcast. His latest acting credit, per IMDb, is voicing Chad Wilkins on three episodes of the 2021 animated series Stoner Cats.

Meanwhile, Bell’s attendance at Wednesday’s event came hours after she missed her Today show appearance, where she was originally expected to promote season two of Nobody Wants This. Instead, Lupe did the taping of the talk show solo without mentioning Bell’s absence.

Earlier this week, Bell faced heavy criticism for her Instagram post celebrating her 12-year wedding anniversary with Shepard. While the longtime couple tied the knot in 2013, they’ve been together since 2007 and share two daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10.

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,’” Bell captioned the post.

Several fans called out The Good Place alum for her “tone deaf” caption, particularly given that October is widely recognized in the U.S. as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Bell’s representative did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Season two of Nobody Wants This is out now on Netflix.