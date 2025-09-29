Kristen Bell admits sole regret about marrying Dax Shepard when she did

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristen Bell is opening up about the early days of her dating life.

The 45-year-old actor, who’s been married to Dax Shepard since 2013, revealed one regret about her past during Monday’s episode of her husband’s podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

During Bell’s joint interview with her Nobody Wants This co-star Justine Lupe, Shepard teased his wife about her previous relationships.

“Kristen is a little regretful,” he said. “She was very sexually active, and she wishes she was even more sexually active.”

Bell then shared her regrets about not dating more people when she was young. “I just wish I would have butterflied around a little more,” she said.

Kristen Bell wishes she ‘butterflied around a little more’ in dating life before getting married ( Getty Images )

Bell was asked how she’d describe her sex life when she was in her twenties on a scale of one to ten, with ten being extremely active.

“Four,” she responded. “And I just wish I maybe would have gone [to a] six.”

Although she may have her regrets about her dating life, Bell has continued to speak openly about how happy she is in her marriage. During an interview with E! News in February, she called “foundational trust” the secret to her and her husband's long-lasting relationship, especially throughout their respective acting careers.

“Even if Dax hooks up with the most beautiful person in the world at work, I know he's committed to our family,” The Good Place star, who shares two daughters with Shepard — Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 10 — said. “I know he's coming home. I know he loves our children. I know he strives to be a great husband and father.”

However, she said that if she and Shepard feel insecure about the respective, intimate scenes they film and the colleagues they work with, they talk through it.

“So maybe there could be a day where I'm like, ‘I'm actually really nervous that you spend time with that person.’ And he could say, ‘Oh, OK, let's talk about it. What makes you nervous? What are you thinking?’ We have a very open communication,” Bell added.

Shepard has also quipped about his wife’s on-screen romance with some of her co-stars. During an episode of his podcast last year, he joked that while he and his wife have “incredible chemistry,” he didn’t think it was as good as her chemistry with Adam Brody, who plays Bell’s love interest in Nobody Wants This.

“My friend... we watched that scene together, the kissing scene, which I’d argue is the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film,” he said, referring to a viral episode from the first season of the Netflix series. “And my best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, ‘Does she ever kiss you like that?’ No, I didn’t even know she could kiss like that.”