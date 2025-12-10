Cher fans react to reports claiming she’s set to marry boyfriend 40 years her junior

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rumors are swirling about Cher tying the knot in 2026 — and her fans are thrilled.

The 79-year-old is rumored to marry her 39-year-old boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards next year, ahead of her 80th birthday in May. According to the Daily Mail, sources told The Mirror that Cher “doesn’t” give a hoot about” the age difference between herself and Edwards, and they’re “both ready to commit.”

“She has set her heart on walking down the aisle with him around the time of her landmark birthday in May,” sources claimed. “She sees her upcoming celebration at turning 80 as the perfect time for her and Alexander to seal the deal.”

However, Cher’s representative later confirmed to The Independent that reports about her getting married are “not true.”

Still, fans on X are expressing their excitement about the possibility of the “Believe” singer’s nuptials.

open image in gallery Cher and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards met at Paris Fashion Week in 2022 ( Getty Images )

“I’m so happy for her tbh she deserves love,” one wrote, while another quipped: “They are so hot together.”

“Good for Cher,” a third wrote as a fourth tweeted: “She’s amazing, congratulations on their upcoming nuptials.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Edwards for comment.

Cher and Edwards have been together since 2022, after they met at Paris Fashion Week that year. After that, a mutual friend gave Edwards Cher’s phone number, with their romance really developing via text message. The singer revealed later that she had never planned on developing a relationship over text, let alone someone that much younger than her.

“It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number,”she recalled during a 2023 interview with People. “I had been telling all my friends: ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!”

She also spoke openly about dating someone younger, noting that while she’s happy in her relationship, the age gap can result in unexpected issues.

open image in gallery Cher’s representative said the marriage rumors are ‘not true’ ( Getty Images )

“I’m talking to him and he has no idea who I’m talking about…” the singer told Extra in 2023. “The other day, I said: ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, [is]?’ Somebody said: ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references… He’ll look at me and go: ‘I wasn’t born yet.’”

But this hasn’t stopped her from continuing to stand by his side and cherish the time they spend together. “I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together. We can talk music. We can talk about everything,” she added.

“He’s a got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other.”

Edwards shares his five-year-old son, Slash, with ex-girlfriend and model Amber Rose. Meanwhile, Cher shares her 56-year-old son Chaz with ex-husband and former bandmate Sonny Bono, and her 49-year-old son Elijah with ex-husband Gregg Allman.