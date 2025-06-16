Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cher’s youngest son, Elijah Blue Allman, was rushed to the hospital Saturday after authorities found him “acting erratically.”

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to People magazine that deputies from the Morongo Basin Station “responded to a residence in Landers for a male subject acting erratically.”

When authorities arrived, they found Allman, 48, “being evaluated by emergency medical personnel.”

He was then transported to the hospital. An investigation remains ongoing.

Cher’s representatives did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Cher (right) and son Elijah Blue Allman (left) pictured in 2001 at the premiere of the film 'Blow' ( Getty )

Allman is Cher’s second son, whom she shared with her ex-husband, singer-songwriter Gregg, who died in 2017. The “Believe” singer is also mother to 56-year-old Chaz Bono, whom she shared with her late ex-husband, and former Sonny & Cher singing partner, Sonny Bono.

In a statement to People, Allman’s estranged wife, singer Marieangela King, shared her support.

“While it is true that Elijah has faced personal challenges in the past, one constant has been his unwavering commitment to sobriety and his loyalty to those he loves,” she said.

“Like many, he continues to confront his inner struggles — but it is important to recognize that he does so from a place of strength, not defeat,” King continued. “Despite the assumptions that often color how his journey is portrayed, the reality is that Elijah remains grounded, focused and deeply committed to living with integrity and purpose.”

She concluded: “I want to state, without hesitation, that I will always root for him. My support is steadfast and comes from a place of deep respect for the person he is and the resilience he continues to show.”

King, the frontwoman of British pop band KING, married Allman in 2013. He filed for divorce from the 37-year-old in November 2021.

Allman has struggled with drug addiction and his mental health in the past. In December 2023, Cher filed for conservatorship of her son, over concerns that he was “substantially unable to manage his financial resources” due to “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

In court documents filed at the time, the singer expressed concern that any of Allman’s money that he received from a trust set up by his late father, “will be immediately spent on drugs.”

The filing additionally claimed that King couldn’t be Allman’s conservator because “their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

Cher dropped her bid for conservatorship of Allman in September 2024, after they reportedly reached a private settlement.