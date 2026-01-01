Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Beckham celebrated the end of 2025 with an Instagram post featuring his wife, Victoria Beckham, and all of their kids, except for their eldest son, Brooklyn.

The former football star, 50, shared a roundup of photos from the past year with his wife, 51, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13. However, Brooklyn, 26, was nowhere to be seen amid his reported feud with his famous parents.

“I feel very lucky to have had the year I've had in 2025, full of moments that I will never forget from my 50th to my knighthood,” David wrote. The former England captain was recognized for his services to sport and charity during a ceremony at Windsor Castle in November.

“I’m so grateful to my incredible wife, my amazing children, my friends, and the team I work with every single day, nothing would have been possible without you all,” he continued. “Thank you for the incredible memories I will forever remember 2025. @victoriabeckham I love you & our kids.”

The first picture featured David and Victoria smiling at each other, while the next showed them with their kids, without Brooklyn. A third picture showed Cruz and his father posing on a boat, while another featured David and Harper at a cooking class.

David Beckham’s lookback at 2025 on Instagram including all his kids except Brooklyn amid their rumored feud ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The family photos came days after reports emerged that David and Victoria had unfollowed Brooklyn on Instagram. However, Cruz later posted on his Instagram Story to set the record straight.

“NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son… Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I,” he wrote.

A rumored rift between Brooklyn and his brother Romeo started in April over the latter’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who allegedly briefly dated Brooklyn, according to TMZ.

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, skipped Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show in June, which TMZ claimed was because of Turnbull’s presence at the event. However, Turnbull and Romeo reportedly broke up in June, after seven months of dating.

In August, Nicola and Brooklyn shared pictures of their vow renewal ceremony, officiated by Nicola’s billionaire investor father Nelson, with the Peltz family front and center of the nuptials. However, David and Victoria, and Brooklyn’s three younger siblings were nowhere to be seen in the glamorous images.

Feud rumors continued when Brooklyn spent this Christmas without his parents. Instead, he celebrated the holiday with his wife and her parents. The couple shared photos of the festivities on Instagram, where they posed in front of a Christmas tree wearing matching red, festive pajamas.

“We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year filled with so much love, peace, and happiness,” Nicola wrote in the caption of her and her partner’s joint post.

While Brooklyn hasn’t spoken publicly about his relationship with his parents, he did address the family drama in September. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he shared how he deals with chatter surrounding his personal life.

“There’s always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife,” he said. “Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy.”

He also claimed that he “never” worries about the headlines regarding his private life and relationships.

“Everyone is always going to say rubbish,” he added.