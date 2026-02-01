Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum put on united front with daughter at pre-Grammys party after infidelity scandal
Foo Fighters frontman revealed in 2024 that he had fathered a child ‘outside of my marriage’
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum made a rare public outing with their 19-year-old daughter at a pre-Grammys party, over a year after the rock star admitted to infidelity and fathering a child “outside of my marriage.”
Grohl, 57, wore a black suit and matching turtleneck as he walked the red carpet at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala, which honored Republic Records founders Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman, in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 31.
He was joined by his wife, who wore an emerald gown with a dramatic leg slit, and their daughter, Violet, who spotted a red corset-style blazer and matching maxi skirt.
Grohl and Blum, who also share two younger daughters, have been returning to making public appearances after the musician admitted in September 2024 that he was looking to “regain” the trust of his wife and family after a period of infidelity.
The former Nirvana drummer wrote at the time: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.”
“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he continued. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”
Grohl didn’t disclose any further details about the new baby or the mother of the child.
Grohl met Blum, 49, in 2001 and they wed two years later. The couple share three children together: Violet Maye, Harper Willow, and Ophelia Saint, born in 2006, 2009, and 2014, respectively.
The couple made their first official appearance after the infidelity scandal at Wimbledon in London over the summer, as guests at the famous Royal Box.
Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala is took place ahead of tonight’s ceremony, which is set to welcome nominees including Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Olivia Dean.
Trevor Noah will host proceedings as stars such as Harry Styles, Carole King, Jeff Goldblum and Charli XCX hand out some of the biggest prizes of the night.
At the pre-party, Best New Artist nominees Alex Warren, Sombr and Dean posed for snaps on the red carpet, alongside artists including Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, Tyla, Demi Lovato and Joni Mitchell.
