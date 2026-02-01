Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum made a rare public outing with their 19-year-old daughter at a pre-Grammys party, over a year after the rock star admitted to infidelity and fathering a child “outside of my marriage.”

Grohl, 57, wore a black suit and matching turtleneck as he walked the red carpet at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala, which honored Republic Records founders Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman, in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 31.

He was joined by his wife, who wore an emerald gown with a dramatic leg slit, and their daughter, Violet, who spotted a red corset-style blazer and matching maxi skirt.

Grohl and Blum, who also share two younger daughters, have been returning to making public appearances after the musician admitted in September 2024 that he was looking to “regain” the trust of his wife and family after a period of infidelity.

The former Nirvana drummer wrote at the time: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.”

open image in gallery Dave Grohl appears on the red carpet alongside his wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughter Violet ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl at the Grammys pre-party ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he continued. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl didn’t disclose any further details about the new baby or the mother of the child.

Grohl met Blum, 49, in 2001 and they wed two years later. The couple share three children together: Violet Maye, Harper Willow, and Ophelia Saint, born in 2006, 2009, and 2014, respectively.

The couple made their first official appearance after the infidelity scandal at Wimbledon in London over the summer, as guests at the famous Royal Box.

open image in gallery Grohl and Blum have steadily been making public appearances again after the musician’s infidelity scandal ( Getty Images )

Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala is took place ahead of tonight’s ceremony, which is set to welcome nominees including Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Olivia Dean.

Trevor Noah will host proceedings as stars such as Harry Styles, Carole King, Jeff Goldblum and Charli XCX hand out some of the biggest prizes of the night.

At the pre-party, Best New Artist nominees Alex Warren, Sombr and Dean posed for snaps on the red carpet, alongside artists including Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, Tyla, Demi Lovato and Joni Mitchell.