Foo Fighters cancel festival appearance after Dave Grohl scandal

Foo Fighters have canceled their appearance at this weekend’s Soundside Festival, weeks after frontman Dave Grohl revealed that he fathered a child “outside of his marriage.”

The rock band had been scheduled to headline the event in Bridgeport, Connecticut this Sunday, September 29.

They have been replaced on the lineup by Jack White and Greta Van Fleet.

Foo Fighters made the announcement with a brief statement on social media: “Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend’s Soundside Music Festival. Please check the festival website for more information.”

The Independent has contacted Grohl’s representatives for further comment.

Earlier this month, the 55-year-old musician admitted in a post on Instagram that he had fathered a child not with his wife Jordyn Blum. He wrote: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.”

Dave Grohl had often depicted himself as a devoted family man before news of the scandal broke ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he continued. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl didn’t disclose any further details about the new baby or the mother of the child.

The rock star first met Blum, 48, at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in 2001. They share three daughters, Violet, Harper and Ophelia.

Shortly after Grohl shared his announcement, an Instagram post claiming to depict his newborn daughter, called Roxie Junie Grohl, went viral.

A representative for Grohl has since told TMZ the post is fake.

In a 2007 interview with Elle, Grohl said he stopped calling Blum after they went on a few first dates, realizing that he wasn’t ready for commitment.

“After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again,’” he said.

They eventually tied the knot in their Los Angeles home on August 2, 2003.

The former Nirvana drummer has long been a self-avowed family man, often noting that he hates to spend time away from his family while touring. He recalled to Time in 2009: “I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days.”

“It’s changed everything that I do,” he said at the time. “When you have kids, you see life through different eyes.”