Dave Grohl responds after ‘lovechild’ post goes viral

Dave Grohl has said a viral post claiming to be a picture of the child he welcomed outside of his marriage is fake.

The Foo Fighters frontman, 55, admitted to cheating on his wife Jordyn Blum and fathering a baby girl outside of their marriage on Wednesday (11 September). He promised to be a “loving and supportive parent” in his social media announcement about the child.

Grohl, who shares three daughters, Violet, Harper and Ophelia, with Blum, admitted he is “doing everything” he can to regain his family’s “trust and earn their forgiveness” following his extramarital affair.

Shortly after Grohl shared his announcement, an Instagram post claiming to be his newborn daughter, called Roxie Junie Grohl went viral.

A representative for Grohl has since told TMZ the post is fake. The Independent has contacted Grohl’s representatives for comment.

The post features a lengthy caption alongside an image of a woman clasping a newborn baby’s hand.

“My sweet Roxie Junie Grohl, being your mama has already been the most incredible experience of my life,” the caption read.

Dave Grohl has denied a viral post claiming to be of his lovechild is real ( Instagram )

“Every day, I fall more in love with you and this new role. Your daddy, was by my side through the entire pregnancy, making sure we were both taken care of, and I’m so grateful for his love and support.

“I’m new to this whole baby mama thing, but I promise to always do my best for you. As much as I want to share my joy with the world, I also need to protect our privacy right now,” the allegedly fraudulent post continued.

“I’m happy that everyone knows about you, though, because you are such a special part of my life.”

The creator said they could see Grohl’s face “like a little reflection of him in the tiniest, most beautiful way” when they looked at their child.

“From the shape of your eyes to the way your little nose crinkles when you smile, you are truly a Grohl through and through,” they alleged.

The post continued: “It’s amazing how much of him is already shining in you. Your dad is so proud that you carry on his family’s spirit, and I can already tell you have that same strength and kindness in you.

“You’re a perfect blend of us both, but seeing those little reminders of him in you makes my heart melt every time. You are our little legacy, we couldn’t be prouder. Thank you so much for your love and support guys! Rock on!”

Grohl with his wife Jordyn Blum and children Harper, Ophelia and Violet Grohl ( Getty Images )

Grohl has not disclosed any details about his new baby or the mother of the child, aside from insisting the viral Instagram post is fake.

The rock star first met his wife Blum, 48, at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar in 2001. In a 2007 interview with Elle, Grohl admitted that he stopped calling Blum after they went on a few first dates, realising that he wasn’t ready for commitment.

“After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again,’” he said.

Grohl and Blum have been married for over two decades ( Getty Images )

They eventually tied the knot in their Los Angeles home on August 2, 2003. They welcomed three children together: Violet Maye, Harper Willow, and Ophelia Saint, born in 2006, 2009, and 2014, respectively.

The former Nirvana drummer has long been a self-avowed family man, often noting that he hates to spend time away from his family while touring. He recalled to Time in 2009: “I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days.”

“It’s changed everything that I do,” he said at the time. “When you have kids, you see life through different eyes.”