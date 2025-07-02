Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Grohl has made a rare public outing at Wimbledon with his wife Jordyn Blum less than a year after the rock star admitted to fathering a child “outside of his marriage”.

In September 2024, the 56-year-old Foo Fighters star shared an Instagram post revealing his infidelity. He wrote: “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.”

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he continued. “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Grohl met Blum, 49, in 2001 and were married two years later. The couple have three children together: Violet Maye, Harper Willow, and Ophelia Saint, born in 2006, 2009, and 2014, respectively.

The couple have been spotted out and about since news of Grohl’s affair was made public, but Wednesday’s appearance at Wimbledon would mark the first official outing the pair have been seen at since September 2024.

The former Nirvana drummer looked dapper in a smart navy suit, lilac tie and sunglasses, while Blum wore a stylish cream two-piece as they took their place in the Royal Box on Centre Court.

open image in gallery Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn arrive for day three at the Wimbledon ( AP )

Grohl wasn’t the only famous musician on show at Wimbledon today as Olivia Rodrigo, fresh off her acclaimed headline set at Glastonbury, was also in attendance.

Elsewhere, current WWE champion John Cena was also spotted as he promotes his new movie, Heads of State. Mamma Mia! actor Dominic Cooper turned heads in a baby blue suit, and Hollywood power couple Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow were seen chatting and laughing as they arrived at SW19.

German coach Thomas Tuchel, who is currently the manager of the England men’s football team, was also present to witness the action on Centre Court. One of his predecessors in the Three Lions role, Roy Hodgson, also cast his eye over proceedings.

Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley and former England, Chelsea and Southampton footballer Graeme Le Saux were seen in the stands, alongside long-time Wimbledon regular Sir Cliff Richard.

open image in gallery Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum are seen in the Royal Box prior to the Ladies' Singles second round match between Aryna Sabalenka and Marie Bouzkova of Czechia on day three at Wimbledon ( Getty Images )

It comes as the Foo Fighters mark their 30th anniversary as a band with the release of a brand-new single, “Today’s Song”. In a heartfelt note, posted on the band’s official website, Grohl wrote: “Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can’t go it alone.

“It should go without saying that without the boundless energy of William Goldsmith, the seasoned wisdom of Franz Stahl, and the thunderous wizardry of Josh Freese, this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen.

“And… Taylor. Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivalled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. Foo Fighters will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination.”