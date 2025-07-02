From Olivia Rodrigo to John Cena: Who is in the Royal Box on Wimbledon day three?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon 2025 day three is underway and the royal box is already brimming with a star-studded guest list made up of sports stars, actors and musicians.

Day three of the world-famous tennis tournament features a packed schedule with a raft of British players in action, including Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter, as well as international stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka.

Yesterday, Jack Draper cruised through to the second round, but Heather Watson and Jodie Burrage were early casualties among the home prospects. There were more dramatic exits in the women’s draw, however, when third seed Jessica Pegula and fifth seed Zheng Qinwen were eliminated, before French Open champion Coco Gauff lost to Dayana Yastremska in the final match on Court One.

Beyond the tennis, there have been plenty of famous faces for fans to spot, with the likes of Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett and Rebel Wilson turning up on day two. The opening day at SW19 saw England football icons Sir David Beckham and Gareth Southgate rub shoulders with actors Eddie Redmayne and Jason Isaacs.

Perhaps the biggest draw for day three is Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who has made his first public appearance with his wife following the revelation he fathered a child outside of their marriage.

Defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, with World No 1 Jannik Sinner another favourite alongside Draper in the men’s draw.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title, with 2022 champion Elena Rybakina and French Open winner Coco Gauff also leading contenders.

The first Britons on court today are Sonay Kartal, facing Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova, and Billy Harris, up against Portuguese No 1 Nuno Borges.

British qualifier Oliver Tarvet faces Alcaraz in the match of his life on Centre Court, while Cameron Norrie takes on American Frances Tiafoe on Court One.

Meanwhile Emma Raducanu faces a huge test against the former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu faces Marketa Vondrousova ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the next two weeks. Each year, the Royal Box is a focal point of celebrity happenings, like when when Zendaya channelled her character Tashi Duncan in Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama Challengers in a chic Ralph Lauren blazer.

Last year’s men’s singles final attracted an A-list crowd made up of Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise, Sherlock’s Benedict Cumberbatch, London mayor, Sadiq Khan, and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, alongside her sister, Pippa.

The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats.

Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.

Many celebrities are returning faces each year, like David Beckham and his mother Sandra, while newer celebrities and actors are inducted into the Wimbledon world each year.

Which celebrities are in the Royal Box at Wimbledon day three?

Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum

open image in gallery Dave Grohl alongside his wife Jordyn Blum ( Getty )

Dave Grohl, the Foo Fighters frontman and ex-Nirvana drummer, attended day three with his wife Jordyn. It was the pair’s first public appearance since Grohl revealed he fathered a child with another woman in 2024.

John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh

open image in gallery John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh ( PA )

The 48-year-old American actor, 17-time World Champion wrestler and New York Times best-selling author is in the stands with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. He is in London to promote the release of new action comedy Heads of State.

Olivia Rodrigo and partner Louis Partridge

open image in gallery Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge chatting with Tom Daley ( PA )

The American singer-songwriter and three-time Grammy award winner made an appearance alongside her partner Louis Partridge days after headlining Glastonbury Festival. Sat in front of Rodrigo is the Olympic diving champion Tom Daley.

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas

open image in gallery Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas ( PA )

Film producer and actor Priyanka Chopra, known for her roles in Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrections, watched from the Royal Box today alongside her husband, the Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas.

Dominic Cooper

British actor Dominic Cooper, best known for his roles in Mamma Mia! and Captain America: The First Avenger, made an appearance in the stands.

Roy Hodgson and wife Sheila Hodgson

open image in gallery ( PA )

Former English football manager and player Roy Hodgson watched at centre court with his wife Sheila.