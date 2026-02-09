The subtle way Coco Jones honored Whitney Houston during Super Bowl performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coco Jones paid homage to the late Whitney Houston as she sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the kickoff of the 2026 Super Bowl as the Seattle Seahawks took on the New England Patriots.

Jones arrived at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to sing what is often called the “Black National Anthem,” wearing a cropped white jacket with red, black and green accents, meant to represent the colors of the Pan-African flag.

The outfit was paired with an asymmetric bubble skirt with a long train designed by the well-known streetwear designer, Karl Kani.

Jones’s look mirrored the same all-white outfit the “I Will Always Love You” singer wore when she performed the U.S. National Anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl, where the New York Giants took on the Buffalo Bills.

Houston’s outfit also featured a white jacket with a red stripe running across the center, with matching pants and a white headband.

open image in gallery Coco Jones wore an outfit similar to Whitney Houston’s outfit at the 1991 Super Bowl for her pregame performance ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery For her outfit, Jones enlisted the lengendary streetwear designer, Karl Kani ( Getty Images )

The pregame performance also included Brandi Carlile, who sang “America the Beautiful,” and Charlie Puth, who performed the U.S. National Anthem.

When his role in the event was announced, Puth faced criticism from fans who felt he lacked the necessary vocal talent.

“I’ll never claim to be as good of a singer as Whitney Houston ever was. But I assure you we’re putting a really special arrangement together – in D major,” Puth wrote in December on X in response to one critic.

Taking the stage just before kickoff, he was accompanied by a choir and an orchestra to deliver a jazzy twist on the “Star Spangled Banner.”

He quickly shocked viewers who gushed over his rendition of the song on X.

“Didn’t know what to expect, but I loved how beautifully Charlie Puth sang the national anthem,” one person wrote, with a second sharing similar sentiments: “Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised but I was surprised. Charlie Puth’s national anthem was really good.”

“Oh Charlie Puth I wasn’t aware of your skills… this arrangement is everything,” a third praised, while another added: “Hallelujah, I got chills, brother Charlie Puth.”

Later, halfway through the game, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny wowed audiences with his halftime show performance featuring surprise appearances by Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Pedro Pascal and Jessica Alba.

The Grammy winner, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, became the first male solo Latin artist to perform the halftime show, as well as the first to perform their set entirely in Spanish.