The Seattle Seahawks relied on a relentless defense to beat New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, denying the Patriots an NFL record seventh championship and avenging a loss to the same opponent in the title game 11 years ago.

Seattle sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times -- including one that resulted in a fumble returned for a late touchdown -- and got five Jason Myers field goals, while Sam Darnold connected with AJ Barner for a touchdown.

Ken Walker picked up the MVP award behind his 135 rushing yards, while also adding 26 more in the air, becoming the first running back to win the prestigious award since Terrell Davis for the Broncos against the Packers in 1998.

"You talk about a group of guys who battle every day, who believe in each other, believe in their coach," star cornerback Devon Witherspoon told NBC after the game. "I mean, you can't describe this group no better. It's just a one-of-a kind feeling."

While Darnold added: “It's unbelievable. Just everything that's happened in my career. But to do it with this team, I wouldn't want it any other way. "I can't say enough about our defense and special teams."

open image in gallery Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and defensive end Leonard Williams (99) react after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

open image in gallery Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots throws a pass ( Getty Images )

Preseason longshots Seattle received the ball to start the game and went on an eight-play drive that set up a 33-yard Myers field goal for the opening score.

Myers doubled the Seattle lead in the second quarter from 39 yards and connected from 41 yards in the closing seconds of an opening half during which the Patriots punted on all five of their possessions.

A costly Maye fumble late in the third quarter led to the 16-yard Barner touchdown five plays later.

open image in gallery Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner catches a touchdown pass ( AP )

open image in gallery New England Patriots' Mack Hollins scores their first touchdown ( REUTERS )

But the Patriots, who had not had a snap inside the Seattle 43-yard line all game, responded immediately with a touchdown drive of their own as Maye connected with Mack Hollins on a 35-yard scoring play to cut into the Seattle lead with just over 12 minutes to play.

After being pinned to their four-yard line by a 55-yard punt from Australian Michael Dickson, the Patriots ensuing drive ended abruptly when a Maye pass intended for Kyle Williams was intercepted by Julian Love, leading to another Myers field goal and 22-7 Seattle lead.

open image in gallery Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald celebrates with quarterback Sam Darnold ( IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect )

open image in gallery Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, left, and teammate running back Kenneth Walker III celebrate ( AP )

The Seahawks then put the game out of reach with a strip sack of Maye that saw Uchenna Nwosu scoop up the loose ball and return it 44 yards for the score.

Maye connected with Rhamondre Stevenson for a late touchdown to get New England within 16 points but the Patriots failed to recover the ensuing onside kick as Seattle went on to victory.