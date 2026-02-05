Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Forget cheering for touchdowns — some fans will be frantically refreshing Instagram for a chance at a free Chipotle burrito during the Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl LX showdown.

At some point after halftime and before the third quarter, when an AI-generated commercial plays, Chipotle will post a one-time 30-second Instagram Reel called “The Chipotle Realest 30.” The first 100,000 fans who text the code to 888222 will receive a free entrée.

“With our real ingredients, we don’t use any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives on our menu – so when AI shows up in a TV ad after halftime, we’re seizing that one moment to reward fans with what they really want: Real food,” Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer of Chipotle, said in a statement Tuesday.

In addition, Chipotle is offering three Game Day Nacho Hacks exclusively through its app and website starting Thursday until Super Bowl Sunday, February 8.

For years, Chipotle superfans have been creating their own “nacho hacks” using favorite menu items, the company says. Inspired by those fan-made combinations, Chipotle is officially adding nachos to its digital menu for the first time.

After halftime, when an AI ad airs, Chipotle will post a 30‑second Reel, and the first 100,000 fans to text the code to 888222 will get a free entrée ( Getty Images )

Designed as a shareable, customizable option, the Game Day Nacho Hack is meant for groups of three to four people and can be ready for pickup in as little as 10 minutes.

Customers can choose the Game Day Nacho Hack with chicken, which includes two high-protein cups of adobo chicken, two large bags of chips, two large sides of queso blanco, two large sides of guacamole, and two large sides of salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and fresh tomato salsa.

The Game Day Nacho Hack with steak offers the same setup, swapping the chicken for two high-protein cups of steak. A meat-free Game Day Nacho Hack is also available, featuring two large bags of chips, queso blanco, guacamole and the two salsa options.

Chipotle recently announced the limited-time return of its fan-favorite Chicken al Pastor. The protein will return to restaurants for a limited time on February 10. Chipotle Rewards members get exclusive early access to order it on Monday, February 9, through the Chipotle app or website.