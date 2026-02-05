Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Supermarket unveils new healthy meals with fewer than 350 calories

Joe Wicks on the Independent's Well Enough podcast, explaining the benefits of a high-protein diet
  • Sainsbury's has launched a new 'small but mighty' range of high-protein, nutrient-rich meals, responding to increased customer demand, particularly from those using weight loss medications.
  • Each meal in the range contains fewer than 350 calories, provides at least 20g of protein, is a source of fibre, and contributes to one of the recommended five-a-day portions of fruit and vegetables.
  • The supermarket noted a significant surge in online searches for “high protein” (up 57 per cent) and “high protein ready meals” (up 300 per cent), prompting the introduction of 19 new products.
  • The new offerings include items like pesto chicken tortiglioni and beef bolognese tagliatelle, with the range expanding to include wraps, salads, sandwiches, porridge pots, cereals, and bakery items.
  • This move follows a trend among other retailers such as Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Greggs, Co-op, and Ocado, who have also introduced ranges catering to consumers using GLP-1 weight loss drugs.
