Super Bowl menu revealed with $180 ‘Thor’ burger and lavish snacks
- Levi's Stadium has unveiled an extravagant menu for Super Bowl LX, highlighted by a $180 “Thor's Hammer” burger.
- The 3.5-pound LX Burger, designed to serve four, features braised bone-in beef shank, roasted mirepoix demi-glace, and Point Reyes blue cheese fondue on a brioche bun.
- Other opulent food offerings include a foot-long Super-Hot Chinatown Dawg, Dungeness Crab Potachos which are a hybrid of potato chips and nachos, and various globally inspired dishes.
- Beverage prices are also notably high, with bottled water costing at least $8 and beers priced at $17.50.
- The lavish menu items coincide with Super Bowl LX tickets being among the most expensive in years, with the median ticket costing around $7,497.
