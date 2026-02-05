Now you can have a $180 burger to go with your $5K Super Bowl ticket

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you thought a nearly $5,000 ticket was extravagant, wait until you hear about the $180 burger on the menu at Super Bowl LX.

Levi’s Stadium revealed its menu Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s matchup between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, with fans facing record-high ticket prices, the priciest Super Bowl seats since 2020, while the stadium serves up equally lavish grub.

One menu standout is the $180 LX Burger, a 3.5-pound, shareable cheeseburger with braised bone-in beef shank, roasted mirepoix demi-glace, and Point Reyes blue cheese fondue on a flaky brioche bun, designed to serve four. Dubbed Thor’s Hammer, this burger will be available at concession stands near section 106 and East Field Club.

Other meat‑centric items include a unique foot‑long Super‑Hot Chinatown Dawg topped with Chinese hot mustard, char siu pork and hoisin, and a chef‑carved pastured beef dish served with garlic confit and Cabernet demi‑glace. This item will be available at concession stands near sections 101 and 324 and in the Bud Light Club and East Field Club.

Bottled water at Sunday’s big game will set attendees back at least $8, with beers priced at $17.50, SFGate reports.

open image in gallery The $180 LX Burger, a 3.5-pound shareable beef shank cheeseburger with blue cheese fondue, serves four and will be available near section 106 and the East Field Club ( Getty Images )

Fans seeking creative twists on classic snacks can sample Doritos Loaded Triangles with chive cheese and cool ranch dip, or enjoy the Silicon Valley Grande Nacho, loaded with suadero beef brisket, pork chorizo, queso, guacamole salsa and pico de gallo.

For seafood lovers, there are Dungeness Crab Potachos, a hybrid of potato chips and nachos topped with white cheddar cream and chives and a Dungeness Crab Roll with roe, bacon, tomato and lettuce.

The menu also features globally inspired items such as a Dim Sum Duo with shrimp har gow and char siu bao, as well as desserts like the San Francisco Sticky Roll, a sourdough cinnamon roll with white chocolate mascarpone anglaise, spun sugar and Super Bowl LX‑themed sprinkles.

Beverage options range from cocktails like the “Karl the Fog” Misty Spritz, made with gin and elderflower liqueur, to team‑themed drinks such as the Patriots Pass and 12s Fizz.

Another featured drink is the Fog City Frozen Irish Coffee, blending Irish whiskey, vanilla bean ice cream and cold brew with an ice cream cookie sandwich garnish.

The lavish menu items come as Super Bowl LX tickets are among the most expensive in years.

As of Thursday, the cheapest way to just get beyond the gates costs over $4,500 on ticketing platforms like Vivid Seats and StubHub.

open image in gallery If trends continue, ticket prices for Super Bowl LX could be the second-highest since 2015, behind only COVID-limited Super Bowl LV in 2021 ( Getty Images for CondÃ© Nast )

According to StubHub on Tuesday, the median ticket cost was around $7,497, ESPN reported. Prices have eased slightly from last week’s peaks, when the lowest ticket was $5,928 and the median hit $9,827.

If current trends hold, the average sold price of $9,338 would make this the second-most expensive Super Bowl since Vivid Seats began tracking in 2015, surpassed only by Super Bowl LV in 2021, which faced COVID-19 attendance limits, according to the outlet.