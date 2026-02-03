The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Cuban national is accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of meat from Florida grocery stores — and throwing nearly all of it all away after catching his girlfriend cooking with another man.

Heannys O. Alvarez Reyna, 30, of Jacksonville, was caught on surveillance footage on January 5 stealing an assortment of meats from two separate Publix stores, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Reyna made off with $1,574.86 worth of beef and lamb from the Belle Terre Crossings Publix around 7:43 p.m., and less than 20 minutes later, he stole $2,084 worth of pork, top sirloin, brisket, tenderloin and personal care products from the Island Walk at Palm Coast Publix.

Detectives identified Reyna as the suspect in both thefts. He told authorities that after his stealing spree, he drove to his girlfriend’s home — only to find she was there cooking with another man.

Upset by the discovery, Reyna tossed most of the stolen meat, police said.

open image in gallery A Cuban national living in Florida is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of meat, then throwing nearly all of it out after catching his girlfriend cooking with another man, authorities said ( Flagler County Sheriff's Office )

“This wasn't just a case of someone trying to ‘meat’ their budget. This was a calculated, ‘high-steaks operation’ that left two stores with significant losses,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release shared to social media.

“While this suspect's selection was choice, his method wasn’t kosher. He really tried to milk the system and by now he’s found out that the Green Roof Inn does not serve premium meats,” Staly said.

Reyna, who authorities say is a Cuban national, was arrested for felony retail theft.

He was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $5,000 bond in addition to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer, authorities said.

“His relationship may have been past its prime, but stealing isn’t the way to cure what ails you. The bottom line is this: If you steal from our stores, we will catch you and you will ‘meat’ the consequences,” Staly added.