A pair of “hamburglars” have been arrested after they were accused of stealing more than 300 pounds of sausage and hamburger meat, Ohio police say.

The Union City Police Department recently announced the capture of suspected meat thieves Juan Anguiano and Justin Flint, comparing them to the fictional McDonald’s character, the Hamburglar, who tries and fails to steal fast food hamburgers.

“The Union City Police Department has successfully captured not one, but two local Hamburglars after a daring (and deeply misguided) freezer break-in at the Union City Help Center,” police said in a Facebook post from Tuesday.

Officers had responded to a report of someone breaking into the help center’s freezer and stealing a “significant” amount of meat.

open image in gallery Juan Anguiano, pictured, and another suspect have been arrested and accused of stealing more than 300 pounds of sausage and hamburger meat, Ohio police say ( Union City Police Department )

open image in gallery Anguiano and the other suspect, Justin Flint, pictured, were charged with burglary and theft ( Union City Police Department )

Union City police said 315 pounds of sausage and hamburger meat were stolen, along with a 36-count box of hot dogs, 24 packs of bacon, 24 loaves of bread and 16 pies.

Authorities later identified Anguiano and Flint as the suspects.

The cops said the duo, “after being grilled by investigators, admitted to committing the crime.”

Union City police told The Independent Anguiano and Flint both face charges of burglary and theft.

The help center is a non-profit organization started in 1986 by one church that had a food pantry and another that had a clothing closet.

When news broke of the duo’s arrest, the help center wrote on Facebook, “Praise God.”

open image in gallery Police compared the two suspects to the fictional McDonald’s character, the Hamburglar, who tries and fails to steal fast food hamburgers ( Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Primary Wave )

The cops said Flint is also suspected of multiple recent car break-ins.

“Apparently, when he wasn’t on a beef binge, he was out trying to pick up a few ‘side dishes’ from unlocked cars,” Union City police said.

Authorities thanked those in the community who helped identify and find the duo.

“Your cooperation and support keep our city safe and ensure that the only hamburgers being stolen around here are from fast-food drive-thrus — legally purchased, of course,” the department said.

Anguiano and Flint were booked into the Randolph County Jail in Indiana. It’s not yet clear if either have legal representation.

Union City sits on the Ohio-Indiana border.