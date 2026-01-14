Man who stole £800 worth of meat from Aldi jailed and hit with supermarket ban

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A shoplifter has been jailed and banned from all Aldi stores in an Essex district after stealing nearly £800 worth of meat, including premium wagyu steaks.

Matthew Jenkins, 44, was apprehended by officers from the Tendring Neighbourhood Policing Team following a series of thefts in early January.

Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court heard that Jenkins stole £782.96 worth of meat from an Aldi store on Pier Avenue in Clacton-on-Sea between 31 December and 5 January.

He also admitted to taking £42 worth of fitness nutrition products from a nearby Boots on 6 January.

Jenkins was sentenced for four counts of shop theft, which he admitted on 7 January, and for breaching a community order.

open image in gallery As part of Jenkins’ sentencing, a criminal behaviour order was imposed, prohibiting him from entering any Aldi store within the Tendring district for three years. ( AFP via Getty Images )

He was jailed for 30 weeks.

As part of his sentencing, a criminal behaviour order was imposed, prohibiting him from entering any Aldi store within the Tendring district for three years.

Jenkins was also ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.

Neighbourhood officer Pc Sam Jewell, of Essex Police, said that Jenkins had a history of offending, adding: “Shoplifting is not a victimless crime.

“Offenders’ behaviour can affect staff and customers in the shops they target.

“We have a duty to protect all victims of crime from repeat offenders.

“And one way we can do this is by applying to the courts for criminal behaviour orders which are designed to prevent their re-offending and having a future impact on retail staff.”