Chick-fil-A is shocking customers with its latest innovation: A vending machine.

The popular fast food chain launched its first limited-edition vending machine in an unexpected place: Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia.

The machine is a temperature-controlled fridge with a touchscreen to choose what you want, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told The Independent. The spokesperson also noted the machine is “located close to a Chick-fil-A on the hospital’s campus,” adding that “menu items will be replenished by local Team Members.”

Some of the Chick-fil-A items sold in this machine include the Southwest Veggie Wrap with Creamy Salsa for $7.99 and the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap with Avocado Lime Ranch for $8.49

And just like any other vending machine, you can count on Chick-fil-A’s to offer you a snack. This includes the brand’s recently launched Waffle Potato Chips in its two flavors, original and Chick-fil-A Sauce, for $2.09 each.

The machine aims to “provide another way to meet customers where they are, like late at night when other food options may not be available.” However, just like Chick-fil-A restaurants, the vending machine will not be open on Sundays.

Photos of the new vending machine in Georgie have also been shared on X, with fans mocking it and poking poking fun at the fact that it’s in a hospital.

“Is this a joke?” one tweeted, while another wrote: “No wonder there is a health crisis in America.”

“Sooooo what’s the point omg,” a third responded.

A fourth quipped: “I don't want any mid-warm, uncooked chicken fingers.”

The X account for the Urology Residency Program at the Georgia hospital even shared the thoughts about the new vending machine.

“The only Chick-fil-A vending machine in the country is in our hospital. Sells wraps and chips. Restocked every 18 hours. How’s that for resident wellness?!?” the account wrote.

This is only Chick-fil-A’s latest move to expand its business. Last month, the company announced its restaurant devoted entirely to beverages, Daybright. The new restaurant, which will open its first location in the Greater Atlanta area this fall, will focus on a curated drinks menu featuring specialty coffees, smoothies, and cold‑pressed juices.

The concept will notably avoid overlap with Chick‑fil‑A’s existing beverage offerings. So Chick-fil-A staples such as lemonade, frosted lemonade, milkshakes, and certain coffees will not appear on the Daybright menu. More information about the Daybright drink lineup will be released in the coming months.