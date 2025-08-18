Chick-fil-A restaurant introduces new chaperone policy to deter teenage customers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Chick-Fil-A store in Ohio has introduced a new “chaperone policy” to deter teenagers from disrupting its family-friendly environment.

The new policy has been put in place to help make sure the chicken restaurant in Kettering is a “safe and enjoyable space for everyone,” according to a social media post.

Guests aged 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or adult chaperone – people over 21 – in order to dine in.

Unaccompanied minors may be asked to leave.

“With school starting, we wanted to make sure that everyone is aware of our Teen Chaperone Policy,” Chick-Fil-A Kettering wrote on Facebook.

A new policy has been put in place to help make sure the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Kettering, Ohio, is a ‘safe and enjoyable space for everyone’ ( Getty )

“We are grateful for your support and want to make sure Chick-fil-A Kettering is a safe and enjoyable place for everyone! Thank you so much!”

However, some parents reacted with disappointment to the post, questioning why well behaved children should be penalized by the policy.

“Pretty sad that the good kids are getting punished. How about instead of a chaperone policy, they say that they have the right to remove anybody from their property that is being disruptive?” wrote one user.￼

“If it's that bad, why don't you hire a security guard? I agree with the disruptive part of this… especially when you're in there to eat & enjoy. I sure don't want lots of ruckus. But why punish the ones that are being respectful?” added another.

A third added: “We went Tuesday night for family night and there was about ten or so teens (probably on a sports team together- some were wearing Alter baseball shirts) and they were all so well mannered and having a good time in a safe environment. Sad that is getting taken away from them.”

The Independent has reached out to the restaurant for more information on why it has implemented the policy.