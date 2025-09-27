Chick-fil-A is launching its own drink-only restaurant featuring coffee and smoothies
Chick-fil-A’s new venture, Daybright, will offer specialty coffees, smoothies and cold‑pressed juices
Chick‑fil‑A is brewing up a new concept restaurant devoted entirely to beverages – but will exclude its famous frosted lemonades and chicken from the menu.
The new concept, called Daybright, will be operated by Chick‑fil‑A’s innovation arm, Red Wagon Ventures, and will open its first location later this fall in the Greater Atlanta area.
Unlike a typical Chick‑fil‑A restaurant, the Daybright outpost will not serve any of the chain’s beloved food items. That means no chicken sandwiches, waffle fries or signature sauces.
Instead, Daybright will focus on a curated drinks menu featuring specialty coffees, smoothies and cold‑pressed juices. The concept will notably avoid overlap with Chick‑fil‑A’s existing beverage offerings, including staples such as lemonade, frosted lemonade, milkshakes and certain coffees that will not appear on the Daybright menu.
More information about the Daybright drink lineup will be released in the coming months, the company said.
Chick-fil-A has ventured beyond its traditional offerings before. In 2023, the company launched Little Blue Menu, a restaurant in College Park, Maryland, that features Chick-fil-A favorites alongside new items such as wings and burgers.
Chick‑fil‑A’s beverage‑only pivot mirrors past efforts by other chains. For instance, McDonald’s introduced McCafé in the U.S. in 2001, and Taco Bell recently launched its Live Más Café storefronts.
There are currently over 3,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada.
It’s unclear if there are plans to open more than the one Daybright location.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments