Chia seeds sold across US recalled over contamination fears

A popular brand of chia seeds has been recalled nationwide due to possible bacteria contamination.

Navitas Organics is voluntarily recalling select lots of its eight-ounce Organic Chia Seeds, according to a report shared Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall was issued because the product may be contaminated with salmonella, a bacteria that can cause serious illness.

According to the FDA report, the “recall is being conducted as a precautionary measure following a recall initiated by the company’s chia seed supplier.”

The bags of chia seeds were distributed in-stores and online at retailers in the U.S. including Whole Foods and Amazon.

The bags of chia seeds have the UPC 858847000284. The recall also affects products with nine-digit lot codes starting with “W,” which are printed on the back of the packaging. Chia seed products with the “W” lot codes, including the Best if Used By of End of April or May 2027, can be identified here.

open image in gallery The chia seeds were sold at Whole Foods and online through Amazon ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Navitas Organics’ Chia Seeds are being recalled as a ‘precautionary measure’ ( U.S. Food and Drug Administration )

“Navitas has provided Organic Chia Seeds to our customers for more than 20 years. Providing safe, healthy food for our customers is why we have been in business this long and it’s why we are recalling this product today,” the company’s CEO Ira Haber said.

There have not been any illnesses reported. However, consumers are being urged to discard the chia seeds immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Salmonella “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the FDA report.

The chia seeds are only one of many products that have been recalled due to salmonella concerns this month. Spring & Mulberry issued a recall on its Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar after routine testing done by a third-party laboratory discovered a trace of salmonella.

The affected chocolate bars have been available to buy online and through certain retail partners since September 15, 2025.

And at least 45 individuals across nearly two dozen U.S. states have fallen ill with salmonella food poisoning linked to SuperFoods Inc.’s Live it Up-brand Super Greens powder.

Illnesses connected to the supplement were reported between August 22 and December 30, 2025. At least 12 people required hospitalization, though no fatalities have been recorded, according to information from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.