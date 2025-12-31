Rodent and bird feces prompt recall of snacks and supplements

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of snacks and dietary supplements have been recalled after they were potentially contaminated with animal feces, posing a dangerous health risk.

Gold Star Distribution, Inc., based in Minnesota, is recalling a long list of FDA-regulated products due to the presence of rodent and bird contamination, according to a company announcement shared by the FDA Friday.

The FDA said the products were handled under insanitary conditions, creating serious health risks for consumers, including “the potential for bacterial contamination, which may result in illness or infection, including salmonella.”

The nearly 2,000 recalled products were sold across retailers in three states: Indiana, Minnesota, and North Dakota. The recall includes over-the-counter drugs, cosmetics, dietary supplements, human food, pet food, and medical devices.

Jif Crunchy Peanut Butter, Skittles, Snickers, Twix, Haribo Gummy Bears, Pringles, Quaker Corn Meal, and Gatorade are among some of the more popular items affected.

The recall came after the FDA found the company was operating in unsanitary conditions, including ‘the presence of rodent excreta’ ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, HALLS Defense Vitamin C drops, Mentos Gum with Vitamins (Citrus flavor), Advil, Tylenol, Excedrin, and Benadryl were among the medical items affected.

You can find the full list of recalled products here. You can also find the list of stores where these products were sold here.

The recall came after the FDA determined Gold Star Distribution, Inc.’s facility was operating under unsanitary conditions, including “the presence of rodent excreta, rodent urine, and bird droppings in areas where medical devices, drugs, human food, pet food, and cosmetic products were held,” according to the agency’s report.

Products that are “contaminated with filth, rodent excreta, and rodent urine may cause illness in the animals that consume the food or humans that are in contact with the products.”

“Rodents are the main reservoirs of Leptospira, the bacteria that cause leptospirosis in humans and animals,” the company announcement reads. “Contaminated medical devices may increase the risk of device-associated infections, drugs and foods may cause adverse health effects if ingested, and cosmetics applied to the skin or eyes may lead to skin irritation, infection, or other adverse reactions.”

The bacteria could also result in Salmonella poisoning, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal illness. In people, Salmonella infections can occur anywhere between 12 and 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with the bacteria, and symptoms can “usually last four to seven days,” according to the FDA website.

Symptoms can range from diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Elderly people, children younger than five, and people with weakened immune systems are “more likely to have severe infections.” Salmonella is the second leading cause of foodborne illnesses in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Salmonella concerns have led to various food recalls this year. In December, Vega Farms recalled more than 1,500 dozen egg cartons after multiple samples tested positive for Salmonella. The recall came as a result of 13 people in California being hospitalized after eating the contaminated eggs.