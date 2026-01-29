Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A recall of nearly 2,000 popular products, including Nutella and Cheerios, has been elevated over a major safety risk for consumers.

Last month, Minnesota-based Gold Star Distribution, Inc. recalled a long list of products after the FDA determined that the company’s facility was operating under unsanitary conditions. According to the agency’s report at the time, there was “the presence of rodent excreta, rodent urine, and bird droppings in areas where medical devices, drugs, human food, pet food, and cosmetic products were held.”

On January 22, the FDA elevated the recall to a Class II, which means that eating or using the affected items can pose a serious health risk, according to the agency.

The thousands of recalled products were sold across retailers in three states: Indiana, Minnesota, and North Dakota.

Beloved snacks affected by the recall include Jif Crunchy Peanut Butter, Nutella, Skittles, Snickers, Twix, Haribo Gummy Bears, Pringles, and Takis. Also part of the recall were breakfast items and ingredients including Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Cereal, Cheerios, Quaker Corn Meal, Special K Cereal, and Lucky Charms Cereal.

Cheerios were one of 2,000 products recalled in December due to potential contamination with rodent waste ( Getty Images )

Popular drinks like Gatorade, Coca-Cola, Smart Water, and Arizona Iced Teas were affected as well.

Medical items recalled include Halls Defense Vitamin C drops, Mentos Gum with Vitamins (Citrus flavor), Advil, Tylenol, Excedrin, and Benadryl.

The full list of recalled products can be found here. The list of stores where these products were sold is here.

According to the December report from the FDA, products that are “contaminated with filth, rodent excreta, and rodent urine may cause illness in the animals that consume the food or humans that are in contact with the products.”

Rodents can carry Leptospira, the bacteria that cause leptospirosis in humans and animals, according to the report. The bacteria can also result in salmonella poisoning, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal illness. In people, salmonella infections can occur anywhere between 12 and 72 hours after eating food that is contaminated with the bacteria, and symptoms can “usually last four to seven days,” according to the FDA website.

There have been multiple food recalls this month due to a salmonella risk. Last week, Navitas Organics recalled select lots of its eight-ounce Organic Chia Seeds because the product may be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the FDA report, the “recall is being conducted as a precautionary measure following a recall initiated by the company’s chia seed supplier.”

The bags of chia seeds were distributed in stores and online at retailers in the U.S., including Whole Foods and Amazon.