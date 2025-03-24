Channing Tatum swears off ‘fat roles’ while showing off 60-pound body transformation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Channing Tatum showed fans how much his weight has fluctuated for acting roles in a series of shirtless pictures on Instagram.

“1st photo is today 205 [pounds], the 44-year-old Magic Mike lead wrote alongside a photo of himself in the reflection of a window.

“2nd photo 235 for a movie called Josephine,” he continued.

Producer David Kaplan said the film is “a story of a family dealing with a personal trauma after seeing something unexpected and horrifying in Golden Gate Park.”

In his third photo, Tatum showed him at 172 pounds for Roofman out October 3. The film is based on the true story about a former Army Ranger who turns to robbing McDonald’s restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs.

“I’m so grateful for my genetics,” Tatum added. “Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn’t make these big swings in my weight without you guys. But i won’t be doing anymore fat roles haha. It’s to hard on the body and to hard to take off now. But damn when i look at these pics it’s just wild what the human body and will can do.”

The 21 Jump Street star has recently made headlines for his split from ex-fiancée Zoe Kravitz, 36. The couple called it quits on their engagement in October, about a year after the actor popped the question.

What began as a working relationship in 2021 quickly spun into a romance when the two worked together on Blink Twice, in which Kravitz made her directorial debut and Tatum starred as fictional tech billionaire Slater King, who invites a cocktail waitress to join him on his private island. The duo officially made their red carpet debut last August at the premiere of the thriller film.

While Tatum has yet to address their split, Kravitz spoke out about the end of their relationship in conversation with Elle in February.

The Big Little Lies star told the outlet that her breakup hasn’t changed the way she views the movie, despite him starring in it.

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” she said of Tatum. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened.

“I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together,” Kravitz continued.

Since the breakup, Tatum has debuted a new relationship with 24-year-old Australian model Inka Williams. The two were seen outside the talent agency CAA’s exclusive pre-Oscars 2025 party on February 28.

In pictures published by E! News, Tatum was seen in a beige collared jacket, a black T-shirt, and matching pants, walking arm-in-arm with Williams, who wore a strapless fringe gown.