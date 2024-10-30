Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s full relationship timeline amid breakup rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly ended their engagement after three years together.

What began as a working relationship slowly spun into a sweet romance, after the 21 Jump Street actor proposed to the Big Little Lies star in October 2023. The duo officially made their red carpet debut last August at the premiere of Blink Twice, the thriller film directed by Kravitz and starring Tatum.

However, multiple sources speaking to People now claim that Tatum, 44, and Kravitz, 35, have called off their engagement. The Independent has contacted representatives for the actors for comment.

Tatum and Kravitz were last seen together in early October at the play Picture Day, starring fellow Blink Twice actor Levon Hawke. But according to People, the Divergent star hasn’t worn her engagement ring for weeks, including during her recent outing with former co-star Shailene Woodley.

While the pair has yet to publicly address the split rumors, here is a timeline of Tatum and Kravitz’s relationship over the years.

2017: Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz perform voiceovers in The Lego Batman Movie

open image in gallery Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz first connected in 2017 while providing voiceovers for The Lego Batman Movie ( Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi )

In 2017, the Magic Mike star – who was married to ex-wife Jenna Dewan at the time – and the High Fidelity actor both landed roles in the animated film The Lego Batman Movie. As the voices of Clark Kent and Catwoman, respectively, Tatum and Kravitz spent most of their time in the studio solo. However, it’s reported they ran into each other a few times while recording for the movie.

January 2021: Tatum and Kravitz officially meet on set of Blink Twice

Fast forward four years, Kravitz sought out Tatum to star in her directorial debut, Blink Twice – originally titled Pussy Island. In the movie, which hit theaters last August, Tatum portrays Slater King, a tech billionaire who eagerly invites a cocktail waitress to join him on his private island.

Kravitz also filed for divorce from her husband of two years, Karl Glusman, in January 2021 amid reports she was romantically involved with Tatum. Despite fan speculation, several outlets confirmed the two were not dating.

June 2021: Kravitz says Tatum was perfect for role in Blink Twice

In a June interview with Deadline, Kravitz admitted she “thought of” Tatum while writing the part of Slater King.

“[He was the one] I thought of when I wrote this character,” she told the outlet. “I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”

open image in gallery The pair officially met for the first time on the set of Blink Twice ( Getty )

August 2021: Kravitz and Tatum are seen riding a bike together in New York

The pair stirred romance rumors once again when they were seen out in public together for the first time. Kravitz and Tatum were spotted riding a BMX bike in New York City on August 18, 2021. The Rough Night actor appeared to have her arms wrapped around the Step Up star on the bike.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider said Kravitz and Tatum’s friendship had “turned romantic fast.”

September 2021: Sources confirm Kravitz and Tatum’s relationship

Just one month later, multiple sources confirmed Kravitz and Tatum had taken their relationship to the next level. One source close to the pair told People they were “inseparable” since their outing in New York.

On September 13, both Kravitz and Tatum attended the 2021 Met Gala, where the theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” While they didn’t arrive together or walk the carpet hand-in-hand, the rumored couple shared the same stylist, Andrew Mukamal.

October 2021: Kravitz and Tatum’s PDA moment in New York

Tatum and Kravitz were caught being affectionate for the first time in public, holding hands and embracing each other on a lunch date in New York City.

Later that month, the A-listers celebrated Halloween by dressing as Iris and Travis Bickle, two characters from Taxi Driver.

March 2022: Sources say things are getting serious between Tatum and Kravitz

An insider spoke to Page Six in March 2022, alleging Tatum and Kravitz were planning ahead for the future.

“Things are going great with Channing, and she is incredibly happy,” the source said at the time. “She is in a good place career-wise, and he has a good record of being a dad.”

November 2022: Kravitz admits why she fell in love with Tatum

The director opened up about her love for Tatum in a November 2022 interview with GQ, in which she called him her “protector.”

“He’s just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she told the outlet. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever – he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” Kravitz added, before noting how they “came out stronger” after their experience filming Blink Twice.

October 2023: Tatum and Kravitz are engaged

Sources confirmed to People that Tatum and Kravitz were officially engaged after two years together. The couple once again dressed up for Halloween, but this time as a newly engaged couple. Kravitz subtly flashed her ring at Kendall Jenner’s party, where she was dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse from Rosemary’s Baby. Meanwhile, Tatum was dressed as a baby.

August 2024: Tatum and Kravitz make their red carpet debut

Tatum and Kravitz arrived at the premiere of Blink Twice in Los Angeles on August 8, 2024, posing for the cameras and smiling at one another. The occasion marked their first official red carpet appearance as a couple.

open image in gallery Tatum and Kravitz make their red carpet debut as an engaged couple in August 2024 ( Getty Images )

September 2024: Tatum posts a heartfelt Instagram for Kravitz

Just one month after Tatum and Kravitz stepped out for the debut of their film, the Fly Me To The Moon actor shared a candid photo of them on Instagram.

Tatum wrote next to a picture of Kravitz laying on his lap: “This little sweet. She so tired bro. Every time I wondered if she’d break… She just kept going and going and going. Always on the dig for truth. She pour’d every single ounce of her into this film.

“I’m so proud to stand ten toes down for her, this film and everyone in it. forever. Knowing what it took to make it. No one will ever know,” he continued. “Thank you for finding me and seeing me. I got you forever. Me and you back to back against it all. I’ll never blink. Let’s go.”

October 2024: Tatum and Kravitz reportedly split

On October 29, it was reported that Tatum and Kravitz were no longer planning to get married, as multiple sources claimed the two had officially ended their engagement.