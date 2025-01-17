Whinnie Williams on how to reboot your bedroom with modest makeovers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the biggest home comforts is your bedroom, and with snuggle season in full swing, a boutique-style space brings a sense of luxe to weekend lie-ins and early nights.

So, if you’re recharging your batteries post-holiday period, there’s no better time to declutter, reorganise and up your décor to create a calm and cohesive environment for the year ahead.

And creating a stylish sanctuary doesn’t have to signal spendy… a little creativity, thoughtful finishing touches and comforting accessories set the tone for a fresh start, suggests Whinnie Williams, co-founder of retro-inspired interiors brand Poodle & Blonde and Dreams interiors expert.

Here, the former singer who has appeared alongside Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen on Channel 4’s Changing Rooms and presented on the BBC Three series Hire Me, shares her top budget-friendly tips to nurture your nest…

Start with a declutter

“Decluttering costs nothing and can make your bedroom feel brand new with just a bit of time and effort,” highlights Williams. “After the whirlwind of festive events, it’s easy for mess to build up unnoticed – think of all those outfits from Christmas parties and gatherings that didn’t make it back into the wardrobe.”

Now is the perfect time to get organised and embrace a more minimal approach in the bedroom, says the interior designer. “Storage plays a key role in achieving a calm, decluttered atmosphere which is why I’m obsessed with my ottoman bed frame.”

“It offers a generous amount of hidden storage beneath the bed, perfect for tucking away all the essentials and keeping my bedroom tidy.”

Depending on your budget, the January sales can offer deals with huge savings. And by giving everyday items such as clothes, hairdryers and other essentials their own designated space, she says you can restore order and create a soothing environment that feels instantly more relaxing.

Add life with flowers or plants

“Flowers or plants are an easy and effective way to brighten your bedroom and lift your mood – my top tip is to look for budget-friendly flowers or plants at your local supermarket… or grow your own to keep costs low.”

Williams continues: “A simple bunch of flowers by your bedside can provide an instant injection of nature and joy, transforming your space with their colour and fragrance.”

If you’re prone to allergies, she says to opt for houseplants instead which are equally impactful and low-maintenance. A pretty peace lily or bamboo palm are popular options and help filter potential irritants.

As Williams points out: “Beyond their lovely look, plants and flowers are scientifically proven to boost your mood, reduce stress and even improve air quality, making them the perfect addition to create a calming and positive atmosphere in your home.”

A splash of colour

“Get colourful and make 2025 the year you embrace creativity with your bedroom decor!” enthuses Williams. “Adding a new colour or trend to your space through thoughtful styling – whether it’s cushions, vases, lamps, or throws – can completely transform the vibe of the room.”

She says to try shopping second-hand or vintage, as it’s a fantastic way to achieve a premium look while staying budget-friendly. “I’ve often found the most unique items that add personality and charm to my home.

“This year, I recommend focusing on decorating in a way that resonates with how you want to feel… whether it’s soothing pastels for a calm retreat, or bold shades for a vibrant wake-up call, let colour set the tone, and don’t be afraid to experiment.”

Curate a self-care space

Creating a self-care space on your bedside table is a really simple yet impactful way to start your day on the right note, underlines Williams.

As one of the first things you see in the morning, she says this little corner can set the tone for the day ahead.

“By styling it with thoughtful touches – a favourite motivational book to inspire you, a soft lamp for gentle lighting, cheerful flowers for a burst of positivity and a dedicated spot for your morning tea or coffee – you can transform a functional piece of furniture into a haven of calm and comfort.”

“Not only does this ritual add décor to your bedroom,” notes Williams, “but it also becomes a daily reminder to prioritise yourself and begin each day with intention and care.

“Shop your home to repurpose items you already own – such as books, mugs or small plants – for a cost-free self-care station.”

Refresh with artwork

Switching up your artwork is a super quick but effective way to make your room feel brand new…

“Whether it’s vintage finds that tell a story, a piece of art you’ve created yourself, or something deeply personal like a framed love letter, artwork adds a unique touch that reflects your personality,” outlines Williams.

Thoughtfully chosen artwork not only uplifts your space, but also inspires a positive mindset to carry you through the day, she gushes. “There are many ways you can DIY your own artwork, or print free designs online to refresh your walls without breaking the bank.”

For more home inspiration, check out photo wall gallery ideas on Pinterest and YouTube.