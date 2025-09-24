Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardi B has explained why she wiped her Instagram of boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, the father of her new baby.

In July, a month after the two went public with their relationship, the 32-year-old “WAP” rapper removed all posts featuring the NFL star from her profile, sparking breakup rumors.

Though she later denied the speculation — announcing just last week that they are happily expecting a child together — Cardi has now shared what prompted her to remove him from her profile.

“I’m very dramatic. I’m dramatic,” she said on Wednesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. “That’s the thing, something that to people is a big deal, to me it’s not a big deal at the moment. And then it’s like, ugh, it became something it’s not.”

She explained that she didn’t actually delete the posts, she archived them.

open image in gallery Cardi B and Stefon Diggs went public with their relationship in May ( Getty Images )

“But, I’m very dramatic,” she reiterated. Cooper then joked that Diggs “did something you didn’t love, [and] you’re like, ‘Look at this. Gone.’”

“Yes!” Cardi agreed, “And he was like, ‘Why would you do that?’ But you know that’s the kind of thing that we laugh about because it’s like, ‘Why would you do that. See now everyone saying it’s because your ass stinks,’” she said in reference to some outrageous fan theories that suggested Diggs dumped her because her “BBL [Brazilian butt lift] stink.”

“But you see how that s*** bit me in the ass?” she added. “And actually for something that it was very stupid and little.”

open image in gallery Cardi B wearing Stefon Diggs' New England Patriots jersey on 'Call Her Daddy' ( Call Her Daddy/YouTube )

Admitting that she had already forgotten what set her off initially, she recalled laughing while she archived the posts from her feed.

“And then it’s like, ‘Ok, we’ll see when he notices. He’ll notice soon,’” Cardi said. “I’m so annoying.”

Cardi and the New England Patriots’ wide receiver, 31, first sparked dating rumors last October, months after she filed for divorce for a second time from fellow rapper Offset, with whom she shares three young children: Kulture, eight, Wave, three, and Blossom, one.

During a recent Instagram Live, the “I Like It” rapper claimed that Offset has delayed their divorce because he wants her to give him one of her properties.

“The only way I can get out of my marriage is if I pay for somebody else’s taxes, even though I pay for my own, and give them one of my properties. I’m not, I’m fighting for that,” Cardi B alleged. “I’m not gonna stop living my life because I’m practically still married because somebody wants to hold me hostage if I don’t give them millions of dollars to get out of it.”

She also noted that her children’s lives “have not changed” since she and Offset have split.

“Y’all want me to remarry and stuff to have another baby and stuff like that. I’m doing things now that makes me happy,” she added. “I did it the right way the first time.”

Diggs, meanwhile, has at least one young daughter, Nova, from a previous relationship. He’s currently in the middle of a paternity lawsuit filed by model Lord Giselle, who’s claimed he is the father of her baby. Diggs has contested his paternity and requested genetic testing of the baby born in April.