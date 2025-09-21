Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout posts rare photo amid father’s dementia diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Bruce Willis’s daughters, Scout Willis, has posted rare photo alongside her father and sister, Tallulah.

On Thursday, Scout, 34, turned to Instagram to share a collection of photos from her summer, including a family photo with Bruce, 70.

The image featured the beloved actor sitting in the middle of Tallulah and Scout, who were lounging on a couch in comfortable clothes. Scout wore a matching light pink sweatshirt and sweatpants, while Tallulah wore a long-sleeve yellow shirt and black leggings.

“Belated tidings from a summer of wonder,” she captioned the post.

Bruce has three older children from his previous marriage to The Substance star Demi Moore: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah. After marrying Emma Heming Willis in 2009, the couple welcomed two children of their own, Mabel Ray Willis, 13, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 11.

The Die Hard star’s family announced his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a degenerative brain condition that impacts communication and behavior, in February 2023. Bruce was moved into a one-story home near his family’s home in August for the sake of the couple’s children, as well as to receive constant care.

Bruce’s family members have previously received backlash for posting him on social media, which Tallulah addressed in June.

At the time, the 31-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring her father with the caption, “Sunday funday at Grams! Grateful.”

However, some critics said they shouldn’t be posting photos of the actor without his permission. “I don’t think you should expose your dad to the public! He is vulnerable!” one comment read. “And some things should be kept private! You don’t have his permission to post it!”

Tallulah replied to the commenter, clarifying that both she and her family use their best judgment when it comes to posting about Bruce.

“Hi. I hear that. As a family we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles,” her response read. “I made the judgment call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone.”

Others replied to the commenter, defending Tallulah’s decision.

“You are a loving daughter. So are your sisters. No one should question your judgment,” one person wrote. “He is YOUR dad and you’d never hurt him.”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Thank you. Many hard decisions but we appreciate it and it's good to see him smiling and being with family.”