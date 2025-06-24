Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bruce Willis’s daughter Tallulah has addressed critics who think she shouldn’t be posting photos of her father on social media.

On Monday, the 31-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring her father with the caption, “Sunday funday at Grams! Grateful.”

frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis, which is a degenerative brain condition that impacts communication and behavior.

“I don’t think you should expose your dad to the public! He is vulnerable!” the comment read. “And some things should be kept private! You don’t have his permission to post it!”

Tallulah replied to the commenter, clarifying that both she and her family use their best judgment when it comes to posting about Bruce.

“Hi. I hear that. As a family we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles,” her response read. “I made the judgment call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone.”

Others replied to the commenter, defending Tallulah and her decision to post.

“You are a loving daughter. So are your sisters. No one should question your judgment,” one person wrote. “He is YOUR dad and you’d never hurt him.”

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Thank you. Many hard decisions but we appreciate it and it's good to see him smiling and being with family.”

Tallulah’s Instagram post came after Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, celebrated Father’s Day by sharing a picture of their daughter, Evelyn, 11, hugging her father, who is looking away from the camera wearing a baseball cap.

The model and dementia campaigner dedicated the post to fathers living with disability or disease, writing: “What Bruce teaches our girls goes far beyond words. Resilience, unconditional love, and the quiet strength in simply being present.”

“This photo says so much. Love deepens. It adapts. It stays, even when everything else changes.”

Heming Willis admitted that she was feeling “profoundly sad” on Father’s Day, adding: “These symbolic days stir up a lot. I wish, with every cell in my body, that things could be different for him and lighter for our family.”

“As they say in our FTD community, ‘It is what it is.’ And while that might sound dismissive, to me, it’s not. It grounds me. It helps me return to the acceptance of what is and not fight this every step of the way like I used to,” she concluded.

The Sixth Sense actor and Heming Willis share Evelyn and her older sister, Mabel Ray, 13. The pair has been married for 14 years.

Willis has three older children from his previous marriage to The Substance star Demi Moore: Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah.