Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bruce Willis’ daughter, Tallulah, is engaged.

The 30-year-old is the daughter of The Substance star Demi Moore and Willis who were married for 13 years. She recently opened up about being diagnosed with autism, explaining that lessons from her father helped her navigate the experience.

In a new series of posts on Instagram on Monday (23 December), she revealed she is set to marry her partner and musician, Justin Acee.

“Everyday,” she wrote alongside a ring emoji. The pictures showed him holding her hand with an engagement ring on it, a video of an elaborate romantic proposal set-up including an abundance of red rose petals and tealight candles, a picture of the pair almost kissing, and a picture of their pet dog.

While it is unclear when the couple first started dating, Tallulah was previously engaged to Motion for Action director Dillon Buss.

After the former couple announced their engagement in 2021, she revealed that they had split in a first-person piece for Vogue in 2023, revealing they had called things off the previous year.

Messages of celebration poured in for Tallulah as her older sister Rumer Willis wrote, “The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow.

open image in gallery Willis and her fiancé Acee ( Getty Images )

“I love you both so much. Justin I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both”.

Tallulah appears as the lead in a music video for Acee’s song “Ugly Truth”, according to a post from his social media page in June this year.

open image in gallery It is unclear when the couple began dating ( Intagram/Buuski )

The news comes shortly after her sister Scout also shared a major announcement – the start of her career as an actor – alongside a rare video of her embracing her father, Bruce.

The family announced Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February last year. The star retired from acting due to a brain disorder known as aphasia – a condition that affects speech and language abilities.

open image in gallery Tallulah shared a picture of the engagement ring to her Instagram ( Instagram/Buuski )

Tallulah said in an interview with Us Weekly, “I would say that one of the things that has been really beautiful to explore is this ability to give grace to myself. And that was something that my dad really instilled in me at a young age,” following her autism diagnosis.

“He was a big proponent of being gentle with yourself, and it’s very easy for me to judge myself, particularly, to judge all of the aspects of my life that are my autism,” she continued.

“I have been in a world where I’ve experienced those things to be deterrents.”