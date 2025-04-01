Bill Murray chokes up talking about ‘good friend’ Bruce Willis amid his health battle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bill Murray appeared to get emotional as he recalled working with “good friend” Bruce Willis on Wes Anderson’s 2012 romcom Moonrise Kingdom.

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live talk show to promote his new movie The Friend, Murray, 74, was asked to rank a handful of Anderson’s movies, including Moonrise Kingdom, from least favorite to favorite.

As he went through the list of films, all of which he’s starred in, Murray shared brief notes about each.

Praising The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) for its “incredible” technical aspects and calling The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2005) the most challenging job, he remembered Moonrise Kingdom as being a “beautiful and lovely film.”

He further remembered co-starring alongside Willis in the latter.

“I got to work with, and I got to have a wonderful time with Bruce Willis, [who] we should remember today. He just had a birthday,” Murray said of the Die Hard star, who recently celebrated his 70th birthday.

Bill Murray recalled working on 'SNL' when Bruce Willis worked for the show as a page ( Bravo / Getty Images )

“Bruce Willis is a good guy. He’s a good f***ing guy. And he was a good friend,” he added of the retired actor, who’s currently living with dementia.

Murray went on to reveal that he had actually crossed paths with Willis at NBC’s New York City headquarters years before they worked together on Moonrise Kingdom.

“Bruce Willis was a page at NBC when I was on Saturday Night Live,” he remembered, explaining Willis’ job was to go around to the dressing rooms and refill snacks.

“And I remember when I met him after he was a successful guy, he said, ‘You and Gilda [Radner] were nice to me.’ And I always thought, ‘OK, I’m good with this guy,’” Murray added.

In 2023, Willis’ family announced that the actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The news came a year after they initially revealed he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be “stepping away” from acting.

On March 19, he celebrated his 70th birthday with his wife, Emma Heming Willis, honoring him on Instagram.

“It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan,” she wrote, alongside a photo of Willis giving two thumbs up while standing on an ATV four-wheeler.

“So flood him with all the love today, he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you.”