Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooklyn Beckham’s followers believe he has taken a firm stance amid rumours of a rift between himself and his family.

The aspiring photographer/chef/wine influencer is believed to be feuding with his Romeo, which in turn is said to have affected his relationship with their famous parents.

Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, seemingly skipped David’s 50th birthday celebrations in London earlier this month, while the party was attended by other family members including Romeo and his younger siblings Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

Brooklyn and Nicola also missed a black-tie affair thrown for David in March at Cipriani Downtown Miami in March, and Victoria’s Paris Fashion Week show in April.

Tabloid media reports claim that the rift between Brooklyn and Romeo is over Romeo’s girlfriend Kim, who supposedly briefly dated Brooklyn. Romeo previously dated model Mia Regan.

On Sunday, Brooklyn seemed to add fuel to the fire as he shared a video to his Instagram of him riding his motorbike around the streets of Los Angeles with Peltz, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.

“My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby,” he wrote in the caption.

A number of his followers have interpreted his comment as a reference to the supposed feud, with one person remarking: “If that was my son saying that, knowing what the post is about, I would be devastated.

“Blood is thicker than water. You might be feeling confident now. But just remember that while you’re on the way up. Who’s going to be there for you if you ever fall down. Make sure the damage isn’t irreparable when you need your family again. The real blood ones. Not a piece of paper.”

(L-R) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair in London, October 2023 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Another said: “Yeah the public don’t know all the facts and yeah there’s always two sides to a story but don’t give the press ammunition to cause more damage which could make this whole breakup irreparable.”

“This is a bit pathetic,” another critic said. “Shame on you for deliberately causing maximum pain and humiliation to your parents who have given you everything.”

One follower remarked: “I really think you and Nicole are a great couple... but very disappointed in this post [for] the sake of your parents you should never put personal messages for the world to see keep your private life private.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham for comment.

Earlier this month, David honoured Mother’s Day in the US with a photo of his wife and their four children, including Brooklyn, which he posted to Instagram.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mommy. To all our friends in the US happy Mother’s Day,” the England FC legend wrote, tagging the Instagram accounts of all of his children in the post.