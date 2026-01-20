Celebrities react to ‘utterly tragic’ Brooklyn Beckham family feud

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brooklyn Beckham has unleashed a series of explosive allegations against his parents, Sir David and Lady Victoria, accusing them of a sustained campaign to undermine his marriage and manipulate public perception.

The eldest son of the celebrity power couple has made headlines with a string of posts on his Instagram story, asserting that his parents have been "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped." The 26-year-old married actor Nicola Peltz, daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz, in 2022.

The public airing of grievances has been described as "utterly tragic" by broadcaster Susanna Reid, who commented on ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the accusations are "so damning, it is hard to see them coming back from them and repairing them."

Other celebrities have weighed in on the unfolding drama. Kate Garraway remarked on GMB: "It isn’t the brand, is it? It’s the family life that breaks my heart. It’s horrible."

Singer Lily Allen shared a mock-up of her album cover featuring Brooklyn’s face, while I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star GK Barry posted: "I know it’s pure panic in the Beckham household tonight. He really did a mic drop."

Meanwhile, Irish TV personality Vogue Williams said that she “will never sleep again” and that her “mind is blown” by Brooklyn’s statement. “It's very sad because I do love the Beckhams,” she added. “Not that I know them, but I do love them, and it's always sad to see that happen,” she said in a video.

open image in gallery Lily Allen shared a picture of Brooklyn on her ‘West End Girl’ album cover ( Instagram )

Rumours of a deep rift within the Beckham family have circulated since Brooklyn’s 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham, daughter of American billionaire Nelson Peltz.

Breaking his silence for the first time, the aspiring chef and photographer detailed several incidents. He claimed his mother "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola, dancing "inappropriately on me" in front of guests, leaving him feeling "uncomfortable or humiliated." He further alleged that his wife was "disrespected" by his family and was not extended an invitation to his father’s 50th birthday celebration.

Brooklyn stated he has been "silent for years" and made efforts to keep these matters private, but felt compelled to speak out as his parents and their team "continued to go to the press." He declared he does not wish to "reconcile" with his family, asserting, "I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

He painted a picture of a life dominated by carefully curated narratives, stating: "For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into." He accused them of placing "countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade."

Further accusations included his mother cancelling Nicola’s wedding dress "in the eleventh hour," forcing her to find an urgent replacement. Weeks before the wedding, he claimed his parents "repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name," a move he resisted, which he believes affected their relationship. He also recounted his mother allegedly calling him "evil" over wedding table arrangements that included his and Nicola’s grandmothers.

Brooklyn asserted that since he began "standing up for myself with my family," he has faced "endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders." He even claimed his brothers were "sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last summer."

open image in gallery Brooklyn, David and Victoria Beckham in 2018 (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

He criticised what he perceives as the family’s priorities: "My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family ‘love’ is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it’s at the expense of our professional obligations."

Refuting the narrative that his wife controls him, Brooklyn stated, "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life." He revealed that "overwhelming anxiety" he experienced throughout his life has "disappeared" since stepping away from his family. "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace and relief," he added, concluding that he and Nicola "do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

Sir David and Lady Victoria, who also have sons Cruz and Romeo and daughter Harper, have not yet publicly responded to the allegations. Other members of the Beckham family have instead shared promotional posts for Cruz’s upcoming music gig. Sir David and Lady Victoria have been contacted for comment.