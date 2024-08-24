Brittany Mahomes hits back at haters amid uproar over liking Trump’s Instagram

Support truly

Brittany Mahomes is clapping back at her haters after she received backlash for liking one of former president Donald Trump’s posts on Instagram.

On August 13, the 78-year-old, who was charged and convicted on 34 counts of falsification of business records in the first degree, took to his social media page to promote his campaign as the Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election. Trump shared an overview of his “GOP Platform,” engaging his supporters and one celebrity.

Brittany, wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, was one of Trump’s viewers who liked the Instagram post. Eagle-eyed netizens saw the 28-year-old mother’s Instagram handle pop up next to the number of people who favorited the post.

The famed Chiefs WAG was immediately called out by a slew of internet users, some criticizing her for seemingly supporting Trump’s 13-point proposal.

Outraged women questioned her motives, while others admitted they weren’t surprised she was rallying for the Trump campaign. A few thought her actions could negatively impact her friendship with Taylor Swift, the Grammy-winning artist who has publicly condemned Trump.

“Well it looks like Brittany can forget posting up with Taylor Swift in the skyboxes from now on. Could seriously strain their tik tok relationship,” one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote.

A second agreed: “Brittany Mahomes....Taylor Swift is never ever getting back together with you.”

Amid the blunt backlash, Brittany issued a statement, slamming all the adults who had it in their hearts to send hate.

open image in gallery Brittany Mahomes issues statement to her haters after receiving backlash for seemingly supporting Donald Trump ( Instagram/ Brittany Mahomes )

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote on her Instagram story on August 23. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

This isn’t the first time Brittany has been the target of online criticism. The former soccer player has been accused of photoshopping her appearance in photos. Her May 10 photo dump on Instagram was met with several crude comments.

“Photoshopped to Hell and back, lol,” one harsh viewer wrote.

A second added: “Photoshopped to DEATH.”

What’s more, when Brittany announced her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in February 2024, her followers took the opportunity to write unfiltered comments about the magazine’s decision to use her as a model.

However, with all the hate, Brittany’s supporters have continuously expressed their loyalty, appreciation, and awe of her by defending her against the backlash.

On her May 14 sneak peek Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot post on Instagram, one kind-hearted woman said: “When you can be a working mom, wife and still look this amazing.

“And it’s not even all about how amazing you look but how your confidence really show in these pics which is inspiring. To feel beautiful in our own skin. Confidence is a beautiful thing. Keep slaying Britt,” she added.