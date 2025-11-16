Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britney Spears has shared a look at the girl time she recently spent with Kim and Khloé Kardashian amid her messy drama with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The superstar, 43, shared a video Saturday on Instagram showing her lounging in bed, and clad in pajamas, with the reality star sisters in Calabasas, California.

In the clip, Spears kisses both of the women on their cheeks and tells the camera, “Oh, we’re just chilling.” Khloé jokingly added, “In our geriatric bed.”

“Yeah, ‘cause this bed vibrates,” Spears continued, with her shocked reaction getting a laugh from the Kardashians. The video then jumps to Spears hanging out with Khloé’s nine-year-old daughter True Thompson and Kim’s seven-year-old daughter Chicago. The girls danced as Spears watched and directed them.

“Such a warm, beautiful, kind family,” the singer captioned the post. “Thank you for allowing me to play with your kids and dinner!!! It was an honor to spend time with you guys!! Happy Holidays.”

open image in gallery Britney Spears shared a recent video hanging out with Khloe and Kim Kardashian ( Getty/Instagram )

open image in gallery Spears and Kim Kardashian have been friends for years ( Getty Images )

Spears has been close with the Kardashians for years, and Kim previously showed her support for the singer after watching the 2021 documentary about her conservatorship, Framing Britney Spears.

The posts about the hang out came a week after Spears returned to Instagram. The superstar previously deactivated her account due to her ongoing feud with Federline, her ex-husband of three years and the father of her two sons. The bitter dispute was heightened by the release of his memoir last month.

In his book, You Thought You Knew, Federline accused Spears of concerning behavior while parenting their two sons, including claims that she would watch the boys sleep with a knife in her hand.

Spears’s representative fired back that Federline’s story was “sensationalism” in a statement to The Independent.

“With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin,” Spears’s representative said. “All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their wellbeing during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir.”

open image in gallery Spears and Kevin Federline share two sons together ( AP )

open image in gallery Spears returned to Instagram last week with a picture of herself in lingerie ( Instagram/Britney Spears )

In Spears’s 2023 memoirThe Woman in Me, she wrote that Federline stopped her from seeing her sons and spread lies about her wellbeing in order to get full custody after their divorce in 2007. Following the release of Federline’s book, Spears shared an X post last month calling out his “white lies.”

“The constant gaslighting from ex-husband [sic] is extremely hurtful and exhausting,” she wrote in part on October 15. “I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life. Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me.”