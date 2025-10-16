Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britney Spears’s representatives have responded to alarming claims made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, in his new memoir, You Thought You Knew.

Dancer and DJ Federline, 47, was married to the pop star, 43, from 2004 to 2007. They share two sons: Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

In an excerpt from Federline’s memoir published by The New York Times Tuesday, he claims his then-teen sons were scared to stay at their mother’s house.

“They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand,” he writes. “Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”

In response to the claims, Spears’s representative told The Independent: “With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin.

Britney Spears’s ex Kevin Federline believes there should be a ‘Save Britney’ movement ( Getty )

“All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James and their wellbeing during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir.”

In Spears’s 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, which is being made into a film, the “Toxic” singer writes that Federline refused to let her see her sons and “tried to convince everyone that I was completely out of control” as part of his bid for full custody.

“I’ve never, ever, once, been against Britney,” Federline told The New York Times. “I’ve only tried to help my sons have an incredible relationship with their mother. And it’s hard because when I really reflect on everything that’s happened — my kids do not know the woman that I married. And I’ve spent two decades trying to bridge that gap.”

Spears was placed in a conservatorship that oversaw her finances and personal affairs in 2008 after she suffered a mental breakdown and was placed on a psychiatric hold. Federline was granted primary custody of their children, and Spears was given supervised visitation.

Federline went on to marry Victoria Prince, with whom he shares daughters Jordan Kay, 14, and Peyton Marie, 11.

Britney has worked to regain more time with her children over the years and in 2019 was granted 30 percent custodial rights while Federline retained 70 percent.

Spears’s conservatorship was terminated in 2021 amid a fan-driven “Free Britney” movement after a judge found that it was “no longer required.”

However, in the years since, Spears has continued to display erratic behavior on social media.

“All those people who put so much effort into [the Free Britney movement],” Federline writes in his memoir, “should now put the same energy into the ‘Save Britney’ movement. Because this is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival.”

You Thought You Knew hits shelves on October 21.