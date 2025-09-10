Britney Spears appears to defend Justin Bieber while addressing her own critics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britney Spears has seemingly spoken out in defence of Justin Bieber after he apparently received criticism for posting photos of himself at home with his son.

The Canadian pop star shared a series of black-and-white images to promote the surprise release of his new album, Swag II, which landed just weeks after its predecessor, Swag.

In the pictures, Bieber, 31, is shirtless in a pair of jeans over sweatpants while he holds up his son, Jack Blues Bieber, aged one, whom he shares with wife Hailey Bieber.

Posting to her own Instagram account on Tuesday (9 September), Spears, 43, reposted one of the fellow singer’s photos, captioning it: “Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas!!! I’m in love with this picture!!! So so beautiful!!!”

She also tagged Bieber’s account, @lilbieber.

Bieber first shared the photos on Friday (5 September), People reports. The “Peaches” singer regularly posts photos of Jack with his face obscured to social media.

Earlier this week, he shared a few shots of an intimate moment where he and Jack looked out at the water from a rowing boat, with both of their backs to the camera.

Spears’s latest post comes shortly after she reflected on her marriage to personal trainer Sam Asghari.

In the message to her followers on 24 August, which has since been deleted, Spears said the “hardest years of her life” were when she was estranged from her two sons.

She said her secret to surviving was “denial and a lot of tears”.

“It’s weird,” she added, “me and Sam were married but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it.”

In the now-deleted caption alongside a nude photo of Spears with her back to the camera, the “Toxic” singer said she knew she was healing because she was “hungry again like a child or a baby”.

“I'm so hungry it hurts and when I eat it's like it's my first time ever eating in my life,” she said.

Spears and Asghari married in 2022 but separated two years later.

She appears to have repaired her relationship with her sons, as she occasionally posts videos and photos of them together.