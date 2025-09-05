Justin Bieber releases new album just weeks after last record

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Justin Bieber has released a follow-up album, Swag II, less than two months after its first instalment.

The project was teased less than 24 hours before its release with billboards appearing in London and West Hollywood in anticipation of the drop. Baby pink billboards featured white and pink lettering reading: “SWAG II”.

A similar last-minute campaign was orchestrated for the singer’s seventh studio album, Swag, in July.

However, the record, due to be released at midnight, was delayed forcing Bieber to issue live updates to frustrated fans.

“I’m sorry for the wait, they’re telling me any second,” the 31-year-old said, updating fans. “Me waiting with you, not baiting you not sure what the f***yyy is going on clicking refreshhhhhh.”

It eventually appeared 3 hours later than expected, first on YouTube music before debuting on other streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

The 23-song record features guest appearances by RnB star Tems, rapper Lil B, English artist Bakar, rapper Hurricane Chris and Australian singer Eddie Benjamin.

Singer's new release marks his eighth studio album

Both records appear to be continuations of the same piece and mark Bieber’s first album releases since his 2021 record, Justice.

It follows concern about the star’s mental health, which was expressed by some of his close collaborators earlier this year.

An in-depth investigation by the Hollywood Reporter quoted his former songwriting collaborator Poo Bear, who co-wrote hits including “Despacito,” “Where Are Ü Now” and “What Do You Mean?”, as saying: “Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s OK.”

Bieber had admitted he struggled with “anger issues” but wanted to “grow”.

Early reactions to the music on social media describe the work as “personal” and “soft”.

Justin Bieber teased the album in a series of billboards

“Praying for his happiness and that he gets rid of all toxic people and habits in his life,” wrote one person.

In a two-star review of the star’s last album, Swag,The Independent’s Adam White called the record “god-fearing, hyper-sexual slog”, saying it served as “an unfortunate insight into a man who seems awkwardly caught between sex, God, and self-pity.”

“If you’re a longstanding Belieber by this point, you’re probably used to the tonal shifts of his adult material,” the review continued. “But, outside of his hardcore devotees, Bieber remains more of a curiosity than a consistent, coherent creative force – Swag won’t do much to change the conversation.”