Boar’s Head issues urgent recall of popular products over health risk
The products were recalled due to the potential presence of disease-causing bacteria
Boar’s Head is recalling some of its popular cheese products due to a major health risk.
Ambriola Company, Boar’s Head’s supplier of pecorino romano cheese, has issued a recall of three of its pecorino romano cheese products. This includes Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese and Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Cheese, according to a press release shared by SpartanNash, a food distributor based in Michigan.
The recall is due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.
Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese was sold in six-ounce containers, with the UPC 0-42421-05858 and Sell By date between November 21, 2025, and March 12, 2026. Meanwhile, the affected Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Cheese was sold in seven-ounce containers, with the UPC 0-42421-15160 and Sell By date between November 25, 2025, and May 11, 2026.
According to Big Y, a supermarket chain that sells Boar’s Head products, Ambriola Company also issued a recall for the Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Wedge. However, this recall is due to “the potential presence of Listeria Monocytogenes in other products that are impacted to keep customer safety a priority.”
The cheese wedge was seven ounces, with the UPC 42421-15160. Cheese wedges with any sell-by dates are impacted by the recall.
All three of the recalled cheeses were sold at various retailers nationwide, and customers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.
While there haven’t been any reported illnesses to date due to the cheese products, the recall of the Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese and Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Cheese has been classified as a Class I.
This means it is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The Independent has contacted Boar’s Head for comment.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection can “cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”
Short-term symptoms among healthy individuals with a Listeria infection can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, and abdominal pain. Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.
Boar’s Head is one of many businesses that have recalled products due to a listeria risk. Earlier this month, Face Rock Creamery LLC issued a recall on its Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar after the FDA discovered Listeria monocytogenes in the area where the cheese was packaged.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments