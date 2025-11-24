Boar’s Head issues urgent recall of popular products over health risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boar’s Head is recalling some of its popular cheese products due to a major health risk.

Ambriola Company, Boar’s Head’s supplier of pecorino romano cheese, has issued a recall of three of its pecorino romano cheese products. This includes Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese and Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Cheese, according to a press release shared by SpartanNash, a food distributor based in Michigan.

The recall is due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a disease-causing bacteria.

Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese was sold in six-ounce containers, with the UPC 0-42421-05858 and Sell By date between November 21, 2025, and March 12, 2026. Meanwhile, the affected Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Cheese was sold in seven-ounce containers, with the UPC 0-42421-15160 and Sell By date between November 25, 2025, and May 11, 2026.

According to Big Y, a supermarket chain that sells Boar’s Head products, Ambriola Company also issued a recall for the Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Wedge. However, this recall is due to “the potential presence of Listeria Monocytogenes in other products that are impacted to keep customer safety a priority.”

open image in gallery Boar’s Head recalled three cheese products due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes ( Getty Images )

The cheese wedge was seven ounces, with the UPC 42421-15160. Cheese wedges with any sell-by dates are impacted by the recall.

All three of the recalled cheeses were sold at various retailers nationwide, and customers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

While there haven’t been any reported illnesses to date due to the cheese products, the recall of the Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese and Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Cheese has been classified as a Class I.

This means it is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Independent has contacted Boar’s Head for comment.

open image in gallery Two of the recalled cheeses from Boar’s Head were identified as a Class I recall ( Getty Images )

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Listeria is a “bacteria that can contaminate many foods,” with infections caused by eating food with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Although symptoms can vary, a listeria infection can “cause invasive illness and intestinal illness.”

Short-term symptoms among healthy individuals with a Listeria infection can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, and abdominal pain. Listeria infection is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States, killing roughly 260 people per year.

Boar’s Head is one of many businesses that have recalled products due to a listeria risk. Earlier this month, Face Rock Creamery LLC issued a recall on its Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar after the FDA discovered Listeria monocytogenes in the area where the cheese was packaged.