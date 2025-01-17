Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barack Obama has shared a sweet birthday tribute to his wife Michelle, after she confirmed that she wouldn’t be attending Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Monday.

The 44th president took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of him and his wife at a dining room table, in honor of her 61st birthday. The snap also showed the pair holding hands, as they smiled at the camera.

In the caption, Barack went on to praise his partner and gush about their relationship.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!” he wrote.

Michelle showed her gratitude for her husband in the comments, writing: “Love you, honey!,” alongside a red heart and kissing face emoji.

Obama’s post came days after it was revealed that Michelle would be missing the president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, having also skipped former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral earlier this month.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” said a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama.

People later reported the reason why she’ll be missing the inauguration.

“There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake,” one source told the outlet. “Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition.”

Trump has regularly insulted and attacked the Obama family, referring to the former president as “Barack Hussein Obama,” as part of a ‘birther’ conspiracy, while his comments about people of color have “contributed to Michelle’s opinion of him.”

“She would be expected to swallow her feelings in the spotlight if she attended his second inauguration,” People reported.

Obama, who served as First Lady from 2008 to 2016, “doesn’t feel the need to be a public figure anymore,” according to the source.

Barack Obama celebrate his wife Michelle’s 61st birthday on Instagram on Friday. The former First Lady is set to skip president-elect Trump’s inauguration on Monday. ( Getty Images )

There were some negative reactions about Michelle skipping the inauguration. During an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime on Thursday (January 16), Kid Rock, who is a supporter of Trump, claimed: “[Michelle] seems a little angry.”

The five-time Grammy nominee recalled performing at an inaugural ball event for former President Barack Obama, despite not voting for him. “I would kindly remind Michelle about that,” he added.

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi will also skip the inauguration but Obama and his fellow former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush, as well as their wives Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush, will be in attendance.

At the inauguration, Carrie Underwood — who did not publicly endorse any candidate ahead of the 2024 election — will be performing “America the Beautiful.” She is expected to be joined by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club. The performance will come after Vice President JD Vance takes his Oath of Office and before Trump takes the Presidential Oath of Office. Rascal Flatts and country singer Gavin DeGrew will also be performing at the event.

Trump is also set to attend the Make America Great Again Victory Rally in D.C. on January 19, with musical guests Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Liberty University’s Praise Choir taking the stage.