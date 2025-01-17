Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kid Rock ripped into Michelle Obama after she announced she is skipping president elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

The five-time Grammy nominee, who is a supporter of Trump, told Jesse Watters Primetime: “She seems a little angry.”

The 54-year-old recalled performing at an inaugural ball event for former President Barack Obama, despite not voting for him. “I would kindly remind Michelle about that,” he told the show on Thursday night.

The former First Lady confirmed this week that she would not be attending the Trump’s swearing-in. Although no further explanation was given, speculation has been rife over her planned absence.

open image in gallery Kid Rock made a swipe at Michelle Obama while appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime on Thursday ( Fox News/Getty )

A source close to her told People: “There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake.”

And her decision not to attend Monday’s event has not been missed by many, including Rock. Speaking on Jesse Watters Primetime, he said: “I would kindly remind her that years back when Obama was first elected, I did not vote for him. But they asked me to play the Inauguration. And I played it and I went.

“I had a good time. I went out of respect for the President so I would kindly remind Michelle about that.”

open image in gallery Rock appeared at the Youth Inagurual Ball hours before President Barak Obama was sworn into office in 2009 ( Getty Images )

Rock said that he appeared at the Youth Inagurual Ball hours before the former president was sworn into office in 2009, performing alongside Kanye West and Fall Out Boy at the Hilton Washington.

Michelle Obama has not been seen publicly in the company of her husband, former president Barack Obama, since both spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August. At the event, she attacked the Republican nominee’s “ugly, misogynistic, racist lies” went down a storm.

Last week, she missed Jimmy Carter’s state funeral last week due to a “scheduling conflict” that turned out to be a vacation in Hawaii.

open image in gallery Kid Rock is a supporter of Donald Trump - here he is posing with Trump, Dana White and Elon Musk at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in New York in November ( AP )

Monday’s inauguration event will see the likes of former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush, as well as their wives Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are also expected to attend.

Michelle Obama, who served as first lady from 2009 to 2017, did attend Trump’s first inauguration in 2017.

Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, performed at the Republican National Convention in July - but has declined an invitiation to play at Monday’s event. Instead, he’s offered to help with something “pretty special” at the show.

He will perform “Make America Great Again Rally” at Capital One Arena in a finale to the Inauguration Day events on Monday night.