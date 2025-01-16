Trump lists old allies banned from jobs in new administration as he attempts to take ceasefire credit: Live
President-elect says estranged first term veterans like Mike Pence, John Bolton and Nikki Haley will not be welcomed back in latest Truth Social diatribe
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump has declared that a number of estranged veterans of his first term in the White House – including Mike Pence, John Bolton, Nikki Haley, Mark Milley, Jim Mattis and Mark Esper – will not be welcomed back into his second administration in his latest social media diatribe.
The president-elect has also insisted that the ceasefire deal agreed in the Middle East on Wednesday “could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November”, claiming it was a response to the promise represented his new administration, rather than the result of hard work by negotiators on all sides.
President Joe Biden has meanwhile warned US citizens in his final address from the White House that “an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedom and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead.”
In remarks deliberately tailored to echo Dwight Eisenhower’s warnings about the dangers of the military-industrial complex, Biden cautioned against the dangers of a “tech industrial complex”.
The 46th president also called for a constitutional amendment to end presidential immunity.
Why Michelle Obama is skipping Trump’s inauguration
The former first lady will not attend the 47th president’s swearing-in ceremony next week because she doesn’t want to “plaster” on a smile for someone she fundamentally believes is a threat to American democracy, according to a report.
Rhian Lubin has more.
This is reportedly why Michelle Obama is skipping Trump’s inauguration
It was confirmed this week that former first lady would not attend the president-elect’s inauguration but her office did not give any further explanation
Biden and Trump racing to save TikTok
The outgoing Joe Biden and the incoming Donald Trump are battling it out to be the hero of the hour to social media users by saving TikTok, according to The Daily Beast.
The popular video app has until Sunday to avoid a US ban by liberating itself from Chinese ownership.
Biden’s team is exploring ways to implement the law without actually shutting down the app, administration officials told NBC News.
Meanwhile, Trump’s incoming national security adviser Mike Waltz has told Fox News his side is also preparing an intervention.
Both leaders originally supported the ban are not keen to avoid alienating its 170m American users.
You can follow our dedicated liveblog on the fight to save TikTok below, which has all the very latest developments.
Trump and MrBeast scramble in last minute bid to save TikTok from lockdown: latest
Supreme Court is reviewing the legality of legislation that would force TikTok to be sold or be banned
‘Is that a joke?’: Biden asked if Trump should receive more credit for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Here’s the president’s indignant response when asked about his successor’s contribution to yesterday’s landmark agreement to end the violence in Gaza.
Biden asked if Trump should receive more credit for Israel-Hamas ceasefire
Outgoing president Joe Biden turned to a reporter with confusion after he was asked if Donald Trump should be receiving more credit for the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Mr Biden replied after a short pause, “Is that a joke?” During an address on the ceasefire, Biden stressed the agreement was one he “introduced” last spring, but said his team has been working closely with the incoming Trump administration in the final days of the deal negotiation. “This deal was developed and negotiated under my administration,” he said, “but its terms will be implemented for the most part by the next administration.”
Trump’s AG nominee Pam Bondi won’t say he lost 2020 election
More of the president-elect’s cabinet nominees will face the Senate committees today, with Doug Burgum, Scott Turner, Lee Zeldin and Scott Bessent all up for review.
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, in line for US attorney general, appeared yesterday (picking up where Matt Gaetz left off) and was grilled repeatedly about her support for Trump’s Big Lie four years ago, refusing to answer “yes” or “no” on whether she had any evidence to prove it.
Here’s Alex Woodward’s report on her hearing.
Pam Bondi refuses to say Trump lost 2020 election in confirmation hearing
Democratic senators push Trump’s pick for attorney general to declare her independence from the president-elect
When is Trump’s inaugration?
Here’s everything you need to know about the 47th president’s upcoming swearing-in ceremony from Katie Hawkinson.
What day will Trump take office?
Trump and Vance will take the oath of office on January 20
Trump rebukes old allies after taking credit for Gaza ceasefire
The president-elect’s latest social media post finds him applauding his hires to his new administration while also lashing out at old enemies, including but not limited to: “Charles Koch, ‘Dumb as a Rock’ John Bolton, ‘Birdbrain’ Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, disloyal Warmongers Dick Cheney, and his Psycho daughter, Liz, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, General(?) Mark Milley, James Mattis, Mark Yesper, or any of the other people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome”.
Before that, he had insisted on the same platform that ceasefire agreed in the Middle East on Wednesday “could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November, as it signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies”.
“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!” he added.
What a thought.
Here’s Eric Garcia on who really deserves the credit.
Democrats and Republicans spar over whether Biden or Trump deserves ceasefire credit
Analysis: Whose ceasefire is it anyway?
Biden leaves office with higher approval rating than Trump after first term, new poll finds
The Democrat is leaving office with a slightly higher approval rating than Trump did after his first term, a new poll shows.
The outgoing president’s final approval rating is 36 percent compared to Trump, who had a rating of 34 percent when he left the White House in 2021, the CNN poll conducted by SSRS found.
However, Biden’s four years in office are regarded by Americans more as a failure (61 percent) than a success (38 percent), the survey found.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Biden leaves office with higher approval rating than Trump after first term –poll
Outgoing president’s final approval rating stands at 36 percent, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS
Analysis: Biden’s attack on tech power and wealth recalls another dark time
After a half-century in public service, one might have expected Joe Biden to exit the world stage with a speech urging Americans to remember him fondly for the productive legislative record his administration compiled, or his work shoring up alliances and bringing two new members of NATO into the now 32-member bloc.
But he opted not to use the coveted prime-time air time to brag.
Instead, he delivered a surprisingly sharp warning.
Here’s more from Andrew Feinberg.
Biden’s attack on tech power and wealth recalls another dark time
Analysis: Biden’s dark speech evokes another president’s warning
Biden calls for constitutional amendment ending presidential immunity
In the same speech from the White House, the president called for the creation of a new constitutional amendment to demolish the concept of presidential “immunity” from criminal prosecution.
“We need to amend the Constitution to make clear that no president, no president, is immune from crimes he or she commits while in office,” he said.
“The president’s power is not unlimited. It’s not absolute. And it shouldn’t be.”
Last summer, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority granted sitting presidents absolute “immunity” from criminal prosecution for actions stemming from “official” duties and “presumptive” immunity for actions in the “outer perimeter” of the functions of the presidency.
That ruling marked a seismic victory for Donald Trump, who argued that his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election are “immune” from prosecution in the sprawling federal criminal case against him.
Alex Woodward reports.
Biden demands constitutional amendment on immunity before Trump takes power
Trump’s administration is expected to be full of lawyers who fought to expand the scope of presidential power
Joe Biden warns of dangerous threat of new age of ‘robber barons’ in farewell presidential address
Good morning!
The outgoing US president Joe Biden warned in his farewell speech last night that a new gilded age of “robber barons” is in danger of eroding Americans’ hard-won freedoms unless the government takes steps to ensure that the ultra-wealthy pay a fair share in taxes and aren’t allowed to exercise “outsized” power.
In remarks deliberately tailored to echo Dwight Eisenhower’s warnings about the dangers of the military-industrial complex, Biden said he was just as concerned as Eisenhower had been about what he described as a “tech industrial complex that could pose real dangers for our country”.
That, combined with a dangerous “concentration of technology power and wealth,” he added, is forming a new “oligarchy” of “extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead”.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Biden warns of dangerous threat of new age of ‘robber barons’ in farewell address
Biden attacks ‘tech industrial complex’ as he closes a half-century in public life with Oval Office speech
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments