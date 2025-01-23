Audrey Hepburn’s son weighs in on Ivanka Trump’s inaugural ball gown tribute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Audrey Hepburn’s son, Sean Hepburn Ferrer, has shared his reaction to Ivanka Trump’s ball gown that paid tribute to his mother.

Ivanka attended the Inaugural Liberty Ball on Monday (January 20) — following her father Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration — wearing a recreation of Hepburn’s iconic look from the 1954 film, Sabrina.

Following the ball, Ferrer shared a statement about the look, noting that he wasn’t surprised to see that Ivanka was inspired by his mother’s fashion sense.

“It is no wonder that growing up in a family which knew our mother as a household name she chose to draw inspiration from her,” he told the Daily Mail in a statement. “To seek the ultimate elegance and class reference, for an occasion such as this one - the inauguration and the 32nd anniversary of our mother’s passing and, most of all, Martin Luther King’s day. What a cocktail!”

He also said that Ivanka’s tribute showed that Hepburn’s “legacy has grown to become transgenerational and transitional” throughout the last 71 years.

“Her elegance, which has its roots in her inner beauty and spirit, is often a reference point, an anchor, for many celebrities, actresses and models in these times in which we appear to have somewhat lost our way,” Ferrer added of his mother, who died in 1993 of appendix cancer at the age of 63.

open image in gallery Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, at the Liberty Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2025 ( Getty Images )

Ivanak’s outfit for the Liberty Ball was a white, strapless gown, with black floral detailing across the chest and skirt. Donald’s daughter, who attended the event with her husband Jared Kushner, paired the look with black satin gloves, black high heels, and a diamond necklace.

Following the ball, the 43-year-old also acknowledged her admiration for the Breakfast at Tiffany’s star and described the work that was put into recreating the dress.

“Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka,” a representative for Ivanka told Page Six on Tuesday. “She views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way, and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life.”

During the inauguration on Monday, Ivanka also turned heads with a different outfit. Before heading to the U.S. Capitol building that morning, she arrived outside St. John’s Church with her children — Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, eight — donning an emerald green, cinched pantsuit with a long-sleeved, asymmetrical hemmed coat wrapped and belted around her.

open image in gallery Audrey Hepburn wearing her iconic dress in 1954 film ‘Sabrina’ ( Getty Images )

She paired the monochrome ensemble with a matching ascot cap fastened on the side of her head and a black Lady Dior bag. The dignified outfit struck a chord with viewers online, prompting many to compare the look to The Handmaid’s Tale character, Serena Joy, played by Yvonne Strahovski.

On Instagram, the popular fashion account @dietprada, shared an image of Strahovski’s character in a long matching green cape and leather glove, just like Ivanka’s swearing-in ceremony get-up.

“She literally watched this show and thought, ‘I don’t see why everyone hates Serena Joy, she’s just a good christian woman,’” one person wrote in the comments of the post, while another said: “It’s 100 percent intentional.”

Ivanka stepped out in full custom Oscar de la Renta during the inauguration weekend. However, the brand’s decision to dress Ivanka was met with angered fashion fans ready to boycott the house.