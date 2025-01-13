Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ivanka Trump confessed she “hates” the “darkness” of politics and unveiled how she plans to support her father during his second term.

The president-elect’s eldest daughter sat down for an almost two-hour-long interview with The Skinny Confidential podcast. In an episode that aired Monday, she divulged her thoughts about politics and how she plans to be there for President-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated for a second time on January 20.

Ivanka served as an adviser to her father during his first term, but she revealed she actually “hates” politics.

“I love policy and impact. I hate politics and unfortunately, the two are not separable,” she said. “There’s a darkness in that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.”

She called politics a “dark, negative business.”

The 43-year-old said she’ll be in Florida while her father retakes the White House, but she has a plan to support him.

open image in gallery Ivanka Trump talks about her ‘role’ in her father’s second presidency in an interview with The Skinny Confidential podcast - and admits she’ll support him as he leads the country again ( The Skinny Confidential )

“It’s the world’s loneliest position,” she said of the presidency. “The enormity of the decisions you’re making on a daily basis, transactional everyone is with you… it’s a very lonely perch.”

After having a distance from the White House and politics, Ivanka said she is most looking forward to show up for Donald as a daughter “to take his mind off things, to watch a movie with him or watch a sports game, to know that he can be with me and be himself and just relax.”

During Trump’s first term, Ivanka said her “role” was “very different.”

“We were like the Pioneers. Nobody really knew what to do with him as a political figure. Now there are so many people around,” she said. “I think about in this moment how I can also support him because I know what the job is, like in a very personal way, having been by his side for four years.”

There seems to be an air of excitement across the country after her father’s re-election victory, she said.

Trump made history in November by becoming the second president in U.S. history to be elected to non-consecutive terms.

“I think the four years has really allowed him to calibrate how he wants to spend these next four years,” she said. “I think it will be a great four years.”