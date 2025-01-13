Trump cabinet picks prep for week of Senate hearings as Melania reveals plans for White House: Live updates
President-elect’s cabinet nominees will face questions from senators this week as first lady says she will revive ‘Be Best’ campaign and is already packed for return to Washington
Donald Trump’s nominees for senior roles in his incoming administration will be on Capitol Hill this week and under the scrutiny of the Senate as confirmation hearings begin in earnest.
More than a dozen hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Notable picks include Pete Hegseth, Kristi Noem, Doug Burgum, Pam Bondi, Marco Rubio, and Scott Bessent, who will face questions from senators in the relevant committees.
With just a week to go before the inauguration, Melania Trump has shared some thoughts on her return to the White House. The former and future first lady told Ainsley Earhardt of Fox & Friends that she was already packed and appeared to be looking forward to resuming her official role.
However, she also signaled that she would be spending time in New York, where her son Barron Trump is attending university. The first lady will also resurrect her “Be Best” campaign.
In further palace intrigue, Trump ally Steve Bannon has escalated his feud with billionaire Elon Musk, calling the latter “racist” and a “truly evil guy”, also pledging to “take this guy down” and remove him from the MAGA movement before the inauguration.
Civil servants being asked who they voted for in 2024 election
Incoming senior Trump administration officials have begun questioning career civil servants who work on the White House National Security Council about who they voted for in the 2024 election, their political contributions and whether they have made social media posts that could be considered incriminating by President-elect Donald Trump‘s team, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter.
Civil servants are being asked who they voted for in 2024 election
Trump’s pick for national security adviser wants staff who are “100 percent aligned with the president’s agenda.”
Watch: Melania Trump says she doesn’t always agree with her husband
Steve Bannon escalates his war with Elon Musk with threat to stop him before Jan. 20
Donald Trump’s former senior advisor Steve Bannon has taken another swipe at Elon Musk, claiming he will personally see that the billionaire is “kicked out” of the president-elect’s inner-circle prior to his inauguration next week.
MAGA infighting has intensified on Sunday after Bannon again criticized Musk’s support of the H-1B program – which allows US employers to issue temporary nonimmigrant visas with the intent of filling skills gaps in sectors that require highly-specialized knowledge.
James Liddell has the story.
Steve Bannon vows to boot Elon Musk from Trump's inner-circle before his inauguration
Donald Trump’s former White House chief strategist branded the tech tycoon as a ‘truly evil person’ and said stopping him before Janaury 20 has become ‘a personal issue’
Georgia Senate Republicans to continue investigation of DA Fani Willis after Trump charges
Trump denies reports campaign donor to run Air Force
President-elect Donald Trump has denied reports that campaign donor Andrew McKenna would join his administration as Secretary of the Air Force, nor in any other capacity.
Reports that the CEO of investment firm McKenna & Associates — and a licensed pilot — was tipped for the job surfaced in mid-December.
Eric Trump mulling new family-branded vodka line
Eric Trump, son of President-elect Donald Trump, is reportedly in talks to launch a new business venture: selling a new family-branded vodka.
Perhaps aimed at those who want to drink their way through the next administration?
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Eric Trump reportedly mulling new Trump-branded vodka line
The president-elect is a teetotaler, but this venture wouldn’t be the first Trump-branded vodka line
The Village People to perform at Turning Point inaugural eve ball
Carrie Underwood to perform at Trump’s inauguration
According to a picture of the official program for the day, country music superstar Carrie Underwoods will perform “America the Beautiful” at Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Beshear rails against acrimony of national politics in calling for common sense governing
Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear railed against the acrimony of national politics Wednesday night as he called for a common-sense approach to governing that meets the everyday needs of families worried about access to affordable health care and the availability of good-paying jobs.
Beshear, who has raised his national profile since winning reelection in 2023 in the GOP-dominated state, touted Kentucky’s record-setting pace of economic development since he took office. Those achievements were the result of “pushing out that national noise” and finding common ground, he said.
Gov. Andy Beshear rails against acrimony of national politics in calling for common sense governing
Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has railed against the acrimony of national politics in his annual State of the Commonwealth speech
