Ivanka Trump’s Oscar de la Renta inauguration look sparks calls for boycott

Fashion fans are planning to boycott Oscar de la Renta after the designers dressed Ivanka Trump for an inaugural dinner before her father’s swearing-in ceremony on Monday (January 20).

On Instagram, the brand boasted about dressing Donald Trump’s daughter in “a custom off-shoulder crystal and pearl floral-embroidered empire waist gown with silver stole,” prompting many followers to express their sudden distaste.

Next to the carousel of photos featuring Ivanka, 43, commenters declared they were “done” with Oscar de la Renta.

“Oh ok so we’re done with odlr,” one person wrote, while another added: “ODLR sold their soul. Unsubscribe.”

“Sad to be done with odlr,” added a third.

“Not the house’s proudest day,” wrote a fourth.

More people went on to say the house has “lost it,” saying the move to dress Ivanka is “disgraceful” and unforgivable. “Unfollow after maybe 8 to 10 years. Loved your content but this is unacceptable. Bye,” one person wrote.

Ivanka Trump wore Oscar de la Renta to a candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Ivanka’s inaugural dinner dress wasn’t the first Oscar de la Renta outfit worn by her that day.

Earlier on Sunday, Ivanka stepped out in a camel-colored ensemble with floral embellishments, brown boots, and matching gloves designed by the house for a wreath-laying ceremony held at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier inside Arlington National Cemetery.

Under the Instagram shots of her, fans slammed the brand for “dressing these people.”

“Oof. Nope. We are not gonna be normalizing ANY OF THIS. UNFOLLOWED,” one person wrote, while another said: “Yikes. You’re dressing all the maga folks.”

Ivanka wasn’t the only one wearing custom Oscar de la Renta on Sunday. Usha Vance, wife of incoming Vice President JD Vance, attended the Vice President’s Dinner in “a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline” designed by the house.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be second-time First Lady Melania Trump made a bold style statement, partnering with Adam Lippes, who gained notoriety as one of the youngest creative directors while at the helm of Oscar de la Renta from 1996 to 2003.

Melania arrived outside the White House for the Inaugural Ceremony on Monday in a buttoned navy blue overcoat layered over an ivory neckline and an elongated top hat by Eric Javits, which carefully shielded her eyes from the cameras.