Fast food chain launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ steak nuggets — for a limited time
The new menu item is available for purchase nationwide as of October 6
Arby’s is introducing a new twist on fast-food nuggets.
Starting Monday, the sandwich chain is launching its new “steak nuggets” for a limited time only. A news release for Arby’s describes the nuggets as “tender, juicy, hand-cut bite-sized pieces of steak seasoned with garlic and pepper for a bold, smoky flavor.”
The new item will be available nationwide in three different dishes: a steak nuggets entrée, which comes in a 5 or 9-count pack with Hickory BBQ sauce; a steak nugget sandwich with Havarti Cheese, crispy onions, tangy pickles, and mayo on a toasted bun; or a steak nugget bowl, with the pieces sitting on top of white cheddar mac ‘n cheese and crispy onions.
“Who doesn’t love tender and savory steak? But, until now, it’s been inconvenient to eat, particularly on the go,” Jeff Baker, Chief Marketing Officer at Arby’s, said in the news release.
“That’s why we created this new innovative product. Two of America’s favorite foods – nuggets and steak – combined to create Arby’s Steak Nuggets. No knife needed, fork optional.”
Pricing for Arby's Steak Nuggets varies by region, with most locations offering the 5-piece entrée between $5.29 and $7.19
A five-piece serving of Arby’s Steak Nuggets contains about 340 calories, 17 grams of protein, and 27 grams of fat, according to the company’s nutritional information. That makes it higher in protein than many fast-food items of similar size.
The new product comes a few months after Taco Bell re-launched its Crispy Chicken Nuggets for eight weeks in April. The move followed a December 2024 trial run where the chain sold out of the nuggets in less than one week.
The return of the chicken nuggets was part of Taco Bell’s “journey to become a go-to destination for crispy chicken,” according to a press release at the time.
“We’re a taco place doing chicken our own way, and like all our best moments, it’s a little unexpected – because we've never been about following the rules,” Montgomery said in a statement.
“The demand for our nuggets was off the charts, which is why we’re looking at making crispy chicken permanent to give our fans what they are telling us they want.”
Taco Bell also added chicken strips to its menu following McDonald’s decision to add McCrispy Strips to its offerings. McDonald’s used the addition of McCrispy Strips to pave the way for the return of the beloved Snack Wrap.
